Singer Davido is holding a concert on Friday, December 24th in celebration of a decade in the Nigerian music industry

Legit.ng recently sighted video from the 30BG musician’s launch party for The Genesis album which took place in 2012

Nollywood actresses Eniola Badmus and Funke Akindele, rapper Naeto C among other superstars showed up for the singer

Singer Davido is the headline act for the Flytime Music Festival which is going down on Friday, December 24th at the Eko Convention Centre.

The concert is not just a regular one as the Champion Sound crooner is also using the opportunity to celebrate a decade of his career in the Nigerian music industry.

Celebs storm Davido's album launch in 2012. Photo: @davido/@goldmynetv

Ahead of the event, Legit.ng came across a major throwback video of the singer’s star-studded party for The Genesis album which took place in 2012.

The 17-track body of work featured one of Davido’s biggest songs, Dami Duro, and it comes as no surprise that many in the music industry joined him to celebrate at the time.

A portion of the throwback video captured the moment Nollywood actresses Funke Akindele Bello and Eniola Badmus took turns talking about Davido during their red carpet runs.

Music stars like Dbanj, Naeto C, May D, Mocheddah, Iyanya among others also turned up to celebrate with Davido.

Comedians Julius Agwu, AY Makun were not left out of top entertainers who supported Davido.

Watch the clip below:

