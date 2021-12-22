Controversial Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, has blasted music journalist, Joey Akan, on social media

Taking to her Instagram story, Morgan replied to Joey’s tweet where he accused her of scattering her contract

The singer has now accused Joey of wanting to use her to catch cruise on social media as she insulted him

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, has now added music journalist, Joey Akan, to the list of those facing her wrath on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the controversial songstress reacted to Joey’s tweet where he made fun of her unsuccessful music career.

According to Joey, people on Twitter dragged Jude Okoye after Cynthia went on the site to shed ‘crocodile tears’.

Cynthia Morgan blasts Joey Akan. Photos: @royalmadrina, @joeyakan

Source: Instagram

The journalist added that it was then people remembered Cynthia was talented. He also said she was someone who scattered her contract, left her label, dropped songs and then flopped hard.

Joey then proceeded to call Twitter a place of vibes and anger.

Cynthia Morgan replies

The music star wasted no time replying to Joey on her Instagram page. According to her, he only wants to use her to catch cruise.

She proceeded to tell Joey to call Jude Okoye directly if he wanted favours from him.

See their exchange below:

Fans react

Legit.ng has gathered comments from social media users on the situation. Read some of them below:

Gift_dinma:

"Please make una allow us to enjoy this Xmas with our little money in peace Biko."

Yes_im_slim_:

"Who Dey follow her quarrel."

Stylebyhod:

"But dem carry u waka na shoot all ur video for u and u get plenty shows den just say u use all ur money smoke Igbo finish."

Itshandsome_official:

"Sometimes i feel pity for her... She is hurting oh... Make we no too blame this girl oh... No body really know watin she pass true.... To be sincere dat Jude may have treated her badly.. Him never get good record since come to think of it... Even the days of his brothers he loved one mor*"

Painheart043:

"Most of the matters we judge on Instagram, na only God Las Las know wetin really happen."

Olubusayomi_amojo:

"Instead make this one move onn she dey find who to blame."

Pascaline.njideka:

"Release another music na since they're no longer in your life."

Hmm.

