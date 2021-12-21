Nigerian singer Burna Boy has got his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don talking on social media after he made a post

Burna Boy had hailed himself before stating that he is not yet married and that got his former woman's attention

The British rapper took to her Twitter page to share how fake people are no matter the love shown to them

Several times in the past, Burna Boy and British rapper Stefflon Don have granted interviews of their intention to get married and have children together.

However, with the Nigerian singer's recent post on Instagram, it does not look like everything is fine between the lovers.

Burna Boy told Nigerians that he does not have a wife.

Stefflon Don reacts after Burnaboy said he does not have a wife. Photos: @burnaboygram, @stefflondon

Stefflon Don seemed to have spotted his post and she reacted on her Twitter page.

According to her, no matter how much love and loyalty people are shown, they are not solid but fake.

The rapper stated that money and fame changes people, adding that when people show who they are, they should believe them.

Check out their posts below:

Burna Boy’s ex Stefflon Don reacts to his post online. Photos:@instablog9ja

Nigerians react

_aniscooser:

"You can't make someone love you, stay with you, or continue to be part of your life by giving them more of what they already don't appreciate."

__itseyo:

"She’s hurt."

ladyque_1:

"Justice for steff."

babaogrin:

"People will always leave no matter how good or bad you treat them. Always learn to forgive yourself and understand that not everything have an happy ending and it okay too."

poshest_hope:

"Na Mumu Dey love dear."

adebukola.x.x:

"Christmas Breakfast."

janeblinky:

"This breakfast must go round sha. I still dey try dilute my own."

You are my first Grammy

After Nigeria singer, Burna Boy set a record with his last album, Twice as Tall, which won the Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammys.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the singer from fans all over the world as well as colleagues in the industry.

Stefflon Don also congratulated her man as she joined his Instagram live and the elated singer could not hold himself from gushing about his beautiful woman.

Burna replied and said the rapper, who smiled lovingly at her man, is his first Grammy win as he just won his second.

Source: Legit Newspaper