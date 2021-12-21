Fame and Money Changes People: Burna Boy’s Ex-lover Stefflon Don Reacts As Singer Says He Has No Wife
- Nigerian singer Burna Boy has got his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don talking on social media after he made a post
- Burna Boy had hailed himself before stating that he is not yet married and that got his former woman's attention
- The British rapper took to her Twitter page to share how fake people are no matter the love shown to them
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Several times in the past, Burna Boy and British rapper Stefflon Don have granted interviews of their intention to get married and have children together.
However, with the Nigerian singer's recent post on Instagram, it does not look like everything is fine between the lovers.
Burna Boy told Nigerians that he does not have a wife.
Stefflon Don seemed to have spotted his post and she reacted on her Twitter page.
I no even know am, Burna Boy distances self from lady with banging body rumoured to be his new woman
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
According to her, no matter how much love and loyalty people are shown, they are not solid but fake.
The rapper stated that money and fame changes people, adding that when people show who they are, they should believe them.
Check out their posts below:
Nigerians react
_aniscooser:
"You can't make someone love you, stay with you, or continue to be part of your life by giving them more of what they already don't appreciate."
__itseyo:
"She’s hurt."
ladyque_1:
"Justice for steff."
babaogrin:
"People will always leave no matter how good or bad you treat them. Always learn to forgive yourself and understand that not everything have an happy ending and it okay too."
poshest_hope:
"Na Mumu Dey love dear."
adebukola.x.x:
"Christmas Breakfast."
janeblinky:
"This breakfast must go round sha. I still dey try dilute my own."
He removed the bar: Reactions as man gifts private jet to his wife after 11yrs of marriage, video goes viral
You are my first Grammy
After Nigeria singer, Burna Boy set a record with his last album, Twice as Tall, which won the Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammys.
Congratulatory messages poured in for the singer from fans all over the world as well as colleagues in the industry.
Stefflon Don also congratulated her man as she joined his Instagram live and the elated singer could not hold himself from gushing about his beautiful woman.
Burna replied and said the rapper, who smiled lovingly at her man, is his first Grammy win as he just won his second.
Source: Legit Newspaper