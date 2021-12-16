Controversial singer Cynthia Morgan has sparked fresh reactions online after sharing her thoughts on Burna Boy and Wizkid’s new song

The German Juice crooner said Burna is going off track with his music arrangement while some of Wizkid’s lines in the song weren’t up to par

Cynthia’s take stirred reactions from many on social media with some people reminding her that they are both Grammy-winning singers

Singer Cynthia Morgan doesn’t seem to be impressed with singer Burna Boy and Wizkid’s latest music collaboration, B. D’or.

The singer in a post shared via her Instastory channel submitted that the Twice as Tall crooner seems to be going off the track with his music arrangement.

Cynthia Morgan criticises Burna Boy, Wizkid's new song. Photo: @wizkidnews/@madrina

Source: Instagram

Cynthia said Wizkid was okay on the song but his last four lines were not up to par.

In her words:

"Burna Boy is losing it with his music arrangement. Wizkid was ok but his last 4bars were weak."

See a screenshot below:

Reactions trail Cynthia's comment

The singer's take stirred reactions online with some people urging her to focus on her career and release a song.

Read comments spotted below:

amy_nic27 said:

"Cynthia be calming down before we change am for you."

irokoelgigante said:

"Na Grammy award winners Cynthia wan dey correct now ."

slimmybarbie101 said:

"So na grammy award winners u Dey pick on ? Wahala really b like bicycle ."

kemisolaadeola02 said:

"She can’t give us Music anymore the least I expect we heard you girl just pls rest cos that all u need rest ijn amen am praying for u."

benny_lee04 said:

"Try recover ur career back and leave dis people alone ."

shez_lizzy said:

"Says someone who hasn’t dropped a single in years."

Cynthia Morgan shades Davido, picks Wizkid, Burna Boy over him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cynthia Morgan answered a question about her relationship with Davido.

Cynthia engaged fans in a question and answer session on social media where she said she only played along with Davido.

The singer further picked Wizkid and Burna Boy over Davido as her favourites and Nigerians reacted to her comments.

Source: Legit.ng