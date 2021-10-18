Popular Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy, was over the moon when she got admitted for her master's degree into Oxford university

The billionaire kid has now shared her matriculation photos and to the surprise of many, one of her professors shared her photo as well while commending her

A lot of Nigerians in their usual manner, have bashed Cuppy noting that her father's money works for her every time

Earlier this year, singer and billionaire kid, DJ Cuppy joyfully announced that she had been given admission for her master's program at the prestigious Oxford University.

Just recently, the singer excitedly shared photos from her matriculation as she begins the new journey.

DJ Cuppy shares matriculation photos

Source: Instagram

Nigerians bash Cuppy's professor

One of the professors at the university, Jonathan Shalit, also took to his social media page to share a photo of Cuppy and described her as a great scholar.

Shalit's gesture earned both him and Cuppy severe bashing as most people insinuated that he must have made such a statement because of her father's money.

More reactions

The unnecessary outrage over Cuppy's matriculation has got other Nigerians talking as many noted that the Otedolas did not make anyone poor and Cuppy has done nothing to earn the constant trolling.

"The trolling this lady receives is just too much. I feel for her."

"Y’all better leave cuppy alone, what made y’all think she’s not smart? It’s not her fault that her papa get money, leave her alone please."

"The hate on this girl is just too much, just because her father is rich. This is so sad."

"Haters everywhere, so you think if she didn't do so well her professor will just post her. Like Cuppy is the only one with a rich father in Oxford."

"These people do too much! She didn’t really ask your father to be poor!! The trolling is too much and she did nothing wrong."

