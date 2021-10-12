Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently started her master's degree program at Oxford University in the UK

Cuppy's mum visited her in the school environment and they shared emotional mother and daughter moments together

The lovely video of her mum's visit she shared on Instagram has generated reactions from the fans as they can't get over the beautiful scene

Billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, DJ Cuppy, continued her education at Oxford University in the United Kingdom despite making a name for herself in the disk-jockey profession.

DJ Cuppy started her master's degree at the university and she has always expressed her excitement at continuing her education at the prestigious institution.

She even declared that she hoped to meet her ideal man while studying at the school.

DJ Cuppy shared an emotional moment when her mother visited her at the institution on her Instagram page.

The mother and daughter shared lovely moments together as they kissed and hugged passionately in the video she shared.

She captioned the video as:

"My mum SURPRISED me at Oxford!!! @Nana_Otedola #FamilyFirst #MamaCups."

See the post below:

Fans' reactions

Fans have commented on the beautiful mother and daughter moment DJ Cuppy shared. Some of them said her mother is more beautiful than her as they complimented her lovely hair.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read below:

Bebewithdaface:

"You deserve all the love in the world Maam Cuppy."

Kelvinike.s:

"Cuppy like no other. ❤️❤️.. so much love . Your granny look so young. Under 30.. ❤️.. what a sweet grandma."

Azubyke72:

"Who missed who???'

Itz_izzybabe:

"God bless your mum."

Ayomie:

"She looks so beautiful."

Mz_e000:

"Is the hair for me? I love her hair."

Habib_de_fynesst:

"Did I just heard her said grandma."

Imlawrence__:

"Your mama fine pass you."

