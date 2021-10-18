Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has now returned to school to begin her education at one of the best schools abroad

Photos of the musician in her matriculating outfit were spotted on social media, describing the experience as huge

Fans and colleagues took to Cuppy's comment section to congratulate the Gelato crooner on her new achievement

DJ Cuppy is finally a student at the prestigious Oxford University and the billionaire daughter shared evidence on her social media page.

The musician shared photos of herself in a black and white outfit with a matriculation cap to match. In one of the photos, she had a bouquet of flowers in one hand and her cap in another.

DJ Cuppy finally matriculates at Oxford University. Photos:@cuppymusic

In other photos, Cuppy was with others who were matriculating just like her. Another one showed the matriculants seated in a big hall.

In the caption that accompanied her post, the Jollof On The Jet crooner described her matriculation as huge.

She wrote:

"HUGE Matriculation Day at @Oxford_Uni This ceremony confers my membership as a student! Worked my as* off to get in and it’s paid off! #CuppyOnAMission."

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians congratulate Cuppy

Read your books

DJ Cuppy had been taking her fans on her Oxford University journey as she starts her Master’s degree program. Taking to her Instagram stories, the celebrity disk jockey shared photos from her first day in school as she seemed excited about her new environment.

In one of her social media posts, the young lady noted that her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, was very proud of her. She shared a screenshot from their video call together and noted that her father advised her to study hard.

The musician, who has always been open about her love life and has remained openly single, also noted that perhaps the right man for her was in Oxford University.

