Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has left many gushing over a photo that showed her writing her thesis in a beautiful environment

Cuppy revealed the photo was taken at her father Femi Otedola’s house in Monaco after she told him she would be able to write a much better thesis there

The photo has stirred reactions on social media, with many of her fans wishing they have the same opportunity as Cuppy

Billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, who is currently studying at the Oxford University and almost done with her program at the prestigious school, has been sharing updates about her thesis.

After Cuppy had earlier shared a photo of her and popular boxer Anthony Joshua and asked if he would make a good research assistant for her thesis, the billionaire daughter has now shared a photo in her family house in Monaco where she said she was writing her thesis.

I told my dad my Uni thesis would be much better written in Monaco - Cuppy. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo via her social media timeline, Cuppy wrote:

“I told @FemiOtedola that my Uni Thesis ✍ would be MUCH better-written at our house in Monaco He agreed.”

See the post below:

Fans gush over photo of Cuppy in Monaco

Many of her fans have taken to the comment section to react as many said they wish for similar experience.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

alexplentty:

"This wey you dey tell dad @realFemiOtedola everything today and he is always there to give advice on what to do. Can you pls tell dad to adopt me I still wan go school but no kpa."

eruditeews:

"@cuppymusic The kind of environment where any work is written reposes a lot of impact on the quality of the write up - inspiration is as extrinsic as much as it is intrinsic. Monaco is a nice choice. All the best with your dissertation!"

mediclady:

"God!! How do I tell my father I can’t think well here."

DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua link up at Oxford University

Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy and popular Nigerian born British boxer Anthony Joshua are still on good terms.

This comes as Cuppy shared a photo of her and the British boxer while adding that he came to Oxford University.

Cuppy has been looking forward to graduating from Oxford and it seems she is set to commence her thesis.

Source: Legit.ng