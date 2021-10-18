Nigerian singer 2baba has left a warning for some people who may want to take him for granted due to his large heart

The father of seven stated that such people should not tempt him to do his worst as they may not like what they see

2baba also noted that he would not use physical force to address the situation he's talking about online

No one is sure why singer 2baba is ranting on social media but fingers are pointing towards the drama around his marriage and his relationship with his baby mama Pero Adeniyi.

The African Queen crooner had earlier taken to his Instagram Story to say that nobody can make him go crazy.

In a new post, the father of seven insisted that he would not choose violence. However, 2baba left a warning.

2baba rants on social media. Photos: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

2baba pissed at idiot things

The legendary singer warned people not to tempt others to do their worst as they may not like what they do. According to him, anything can happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

For people who may be wondering the reason behind the singer's sudden outburst, 2baba said that he is so pissed at some things he described as "idiot".

Read his statements below:

2baba speaks his mind on social media. Photos: 2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

kris272020:

"Innocent go and call your family members to order and stop this unnecessary rant. If you handled things the right way, none of your people will have the guts to come on social media and drag your name in d mud. DO THE RIGHT THING NOW."

marilyn_1031:

"Wetin concern us? Na your household de make you craze. We're the spectators."

pretty_ezi:

"Tubaba talk straight so that person go understand."

futballpunter:

"Baba with all the allegations flyin upandan are u sure you’re innocent?"

official_bobby_fredrick:

"Did he call himself a GOD? , Oga better take care of your Iraq n Iran family n leave God position to him abeg."

lyfa2cute:

"Na you put yourself in this situation...stop the blame fans and step up."

2baba stands by his wife Annie Idibia amidst social media drama

A friend of 2baba's baby mama Pero, called Lucy Ogah, posted photos with her on Facebook and declared her as the 'unbothered, unshakeable and unmovable first lady.'

That comment did not go down well with many Nigerians who noted how disrespectful such was to Annie, the legal wife of 2baba.

2baba seemed to have spotted Pero's video with her friends and read the reactions to it on social media as he took to his Instastories to share a video with his wife Annie.

Source: Legit.ng