Singer 2baba continues to stay on top of his family controversy but it appears he is quickly approaching his tipping point

The legendary musician took many by surprise as he recently went on an unusual Instastory rant where he expressed some troubling thoughts

2baba made it clear that the drama from his family and friends cannot drive him crazy as he is already being tempted to tap into his evil and toxic personality

Nigerian singer 2baba has managed to stay away from controversy for so long but the past few months have been rather challenging for the respected musician.

It appears 2baba is already reaching a tipping point as he recently went on an unusual Instastory rant where he expressed some thoughts that have been troubling him.

2baba hints at tapping into his evil and toxic personality. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

The singer started off with a post in which he appeared to express his regrets for letting some people get too close and have unfiltered access to him.

This was followed by another slide in which the singer noted that it appears he is getting boring which is why the scandals seem to be chasing after him.

He, however, warned that he may be tempted to activate his evil and toxic persona in a bid to tackle those coming after him.

In yet another slide, 2baba made it clear that no one can drive him crazy. The singer added that he doesn’t intend to change his person for anything or anybody.

He wrote:

"I will never change who I am for anything or anybody. Just enjoy the privilege of having access to God now. It shall be well."

See screenshots below:

Social media users react

The unusual rants from the singer got his fans in the online community talking. Read some comments sighted below:

princessbase_ said:

"We are now less concerned, it’s your life solve the problems."

kris272020 said:

"Innocent go and call your family members to order and stop this unnecessary rant. If you handled things the right way, none of your people will have the guts to come on social media and drag your name in d mud."

kingdomingoloso said:

"2baba no like drama at all. Always avoiding it, as it should be."

adepejuruth_cateringservice said:

" Nah your family matter. But if you bring am come internet... We the internet Inlaw must put mouth... So always be ready... We are together with you 2face."

marilyn_1031 said:

"Wetin concern us? Na your household de make you craze. We're the spectators."

2baba's friends link up with babymama Pero in Abuja

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that 2baba's baby mama, Pero, got people talking yet again.

The lady landed in Abuja same time the singer revealed that he was in the city with some of his colleagues for a Senate hearing over industry matters.

Photos that made rounds on Instagram showed Pero with some of 2baba's close friends who seem to have endorsed her as his first lady despite Annie.

