Bambam and Uzor Arukwe have teamed up for another romantic movie project amid rumours about her marriage to Teddy A

Details about the new project come amid speculations about the BBNaija reality star’s past movie roles with Arukwe

While Bambam’s marriage has remained a topic on social media, many of her fans have shown support for her feature with Uzor Arukwe

As Nigerians and the world await this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, Nollywood stars Bambam, whose real name is Olawunmi Adenibuyan, and Uzor Arukwe, aka Odogwu Paranran, have returned with another romantic movie.

The duo, who have worked on similar romantic projects like the YouTube hit Love in Every Word by Omoni Oboli, were once again featured as lovers in Without You.

Bambam and Uzor Arukwe features as co-stars in another love movie. Credit: bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, February 11, IbakaTV, a movie YouTube channel, alongside Bambam and Arukwe shared a cover for the movie, which included a picture of the two stars.

In a caption, IbakaTV wrote, "Uzor Arukwe and BamBam are back with WITHOUT YOU a touching story about love, loss, and finding your way back when life goes quiet."

The movie is expected to be released on Friday, February 13, 2026, which is 24 hours before Valentine’s Day

The new production comes amid rumours that recently trailed Bambam and her husband Teddy A’s marriage after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Legit.ng also reported that Uzor Arukwe reacted to allegations trailing him over the alleged marital crisis involving Bambam and Teddy A.

An X user known as Stay Wicked alleged that Bambam’s marriage had crashed because she was pregnant for Arukwe.

Reacting, Arukwe stated that the X user’s social media account had been identified and that he would make an example of the person to deter others from spreading unfounded rumours.

Fans anticipate Uzor Arukwe and Bambam's new love film. Credit: uzorarukwe

Source: Instagram

A poster about Bambam and Uzor Arukwe's new romantic movie is below:

Fans anticipate Bambam, Uzor Arukwe's movie

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and followers as many showed support for the Nollywood stars. Read the comments below:

iamnancheuna said:

"My dear Bambam ignore the enemies, they are angry because you are winning, continue to interpret your roles well as usual and hold your marriage tight, we love you and TeddyA."

sleek_daisy wrote:

"I can't wait. My superstar onscreen power couple are at it again. Bring it on."

herexcellency6 commented:

"Achalugo give them hurt give them more things to talk about they will be alright."

su_nshine4620 said:

"I only care about their movie chemistry oo anything else doesn't matter biko."

t.o.n.y_big said:

"Too much of everything is bad."

sweetoly06 commented:

"Let me just say this here....enemies are pushing out a negative narrative to stop Bambam's shine...if u have a spiritual eyes u will see it... me personally I know their plans it won't work. Envy, name calling, slandering & conspiracy are weapons of the enemies. I am aware, shame on them."

Bambam flaunts wedding ring

Legit.ng previously reported that Bambam brought relief to her fans after she flaunted her wedding ring amid rumours about her marriage.

In a video making the rounds, the mother of two was seen wearing her wedding band on her fourth finger. She was interacting with a fashion designer who was unveiling his collection.

Source: Legit.ng