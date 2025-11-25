Etim-Effiong's Netflix hit The Herd has remained a topic of discussion on social media among movie lovers

One of the standout characters in the movie was Halil, played by actor Abba Ali Zaki, as Nigerians shared opinions about his role

Amid the comments, he also shared details about his character, stating that "Halil was not the villain"

Nigerian actor Abba Ali Zaki, who played a significant role in the trending Netflix movie The Herd, directed by Etim Effiong, recently spoke about his character.

The Herd, which was released in cinemas on October 17 and is now streaming on Netflix, became a heated topic among Nigerians on social media as it gained popularity amid the growing insecurity in the country.

Its depiction of kidnapping, fear, and violence mirrored the same tragedies, reflecting the country's current situation.

Zaky, who played the role of Halil, the leader of the bandits, delivered one of the standout performances in The Herd. The tension between him and Yakubu in the kidnapping camp was one of the highlights of the movie.

Amid the comments about his role, Zaki said viewers only saw the twist and not the scars behind his character. He argued that Halil was not the villain in The Herd.

“People saw the twist, but not the scars behind it. In The Herd, Halil wasn’t the villain — he was an orphan boy stolen at a young age and forced to spend 13 years with his kidnappers, growing into a man simply fighting to survive,” he wrote.

Abba Ali Zaki's social media post on his character in The Herd is below:

Reactions to Ali Zaki's Post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some netizens applauding the actor for his impressive performance. Read them below:

wonuolalanre said:

"Backstory!!! I personally love this Backstory. He is a product of the environment he grew up in for years!"

naomiitee commented:

"Abba Zaky pls come and kidnap me ist I want to check something u killed your role."

outsourcetodebbie_va said:

"After watching this movie, all I can say is, their is mad Talent in the north...."

riyo_david commented:

"I ended up rooting for him because in all honesty, his heart is in the right place."

lin_sucree said:

"Umurni nake baka ba shawara ba, omò that hausa deep. After watching - The Herd when I see cattles I start getting scared. The movie is dope but sadly our new reality God help us o."

glove98_ commented:

"Not people sympathizing with the kidnappers in the comment section."

winston.favour said:

"I kept saying that halil was not such a terrorist the whole movie hus heart was always in the right place."

goldy._shopping_world reacted:

"My brother no bother explain anything we the illiterate understand the film."

