A lady, who is a social media manager, has opened up about the scariest actor in the trending Netflix movie 'The Herd'

According to the Nigerian lady, the actor, Ibrahim Abubakar, who played Anas, did not scare her one bit, and she named the scariest actor in the film

'The Herd' is a Nollywood crime thriller directed by actor Daniel Etim Effiong, released in cinemas in October and became available on Netflix in November

A lady, known as Ada Mbaise, has named her scariest character from the trending movie 'The Herd'.

Ada said Anas, played by Ibrahim Abubakar, did not scare her at all, adding that he was just aggressive and hot-tempered.

'The Herd': Lady names movie's scariest character

In a Facebook post, Ada shared a picture of Ladani Suleiman, who played the role of an unsettling and cold Yakub, saying he was the character that scared her the most.

While noting that he only featured in a scene, she maintained that he really scared her.

She noted that she felt goosebumps all over her body the moment she saw Yakub in the movie. Ada further stated that she would prefer to run into Anas rather than Yakub. her words:

"Annas did not scare me one bit in THE HERD movie.

"He was just hot tempered and aggressive.

"Immediately I saw this guy even without talking I felt goosebumps all over my body.

"E better make I run into Annas than this one, Yakubu.

"This guy featured only in one scene but he scared the sheet out of me."

In the comment section, she reinforced her position by adding that Anas was also scared of Yakub.

"U guys didnt see the look on the almighty Annas face when this guy showed up.

"He was so afraid ehhhh.

"He done see who pass am."

'The Herd' is a Nollywood movie directed by Daniel Etim Effiong and released in cinemas in October before it later began streaming on Netflix in November.

Lady's remark about 'The Herd' generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Grayce Elias said:

"Nah Annas is more reckless.

"And recklessness causes more damage. Yakubu is dangerous, yes I agree, but he is the kind of person that is calculative."

Dafur Sunday said:

"Yeah he tried, where did they get all those Hausa actors, at a point I thought I was the one kidnapped geez."

Doowuese Dorcas Aondo said:

"E be like him take permission from their boss in sambisa forest to come and shoot that movie before going back."

Anowi Doris Amore said:

"Did you notice the way he appeared in that scene? Lailai I won't doubt it if I was told that these men are the bandits in Nigeria.

"Where did these men come from bikonu?"

Jacinta Jezel Patrick said:

"This movie no supposed finish like that na.

"What about our anty corper,we never see her ooo."

Heart Desire said:

"He is the perfect example of loyalty.

"He said "he can't betray Sheikh even in death."

Chinedu Avant Nwokocha said:

"Overhyped movie.

"Dis movie no even show half of wat dis bandits/terrorists are doing.

"I rate it 3/10."

