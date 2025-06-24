Nigerian veteran actor Pete Edochie experienced a pleasing moment after his junior colleague Mike Ezuruonye paid him a surprise visit

A video captured when Mike Ezuruonye quietly walked into Pete’s home and immediately prostrated on seeing the superstar

Pete Edochie was moved by this warm gesture as he narrated how long and well he had known Mike from his secondary school days

Nigerian veteran actor Pete Edochie witnessed a heartwarming moment as his junior colleague Mike Ezuruonye paid him a surprise visit.

A viral video showed Pete sitting mindlessly in a palour with some members of his household when Mike Ezuruonye quietly walked and prostrated beside the movie legend.

Actor Mike Ezuruonye pays visit to Veteran actor Pete Edochie Credit: @mikezu, @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete, on seeing Mike, immediately called him his son and expressed happiness at the courtesy visit. The veteran jokingly asked his junior colleague where he was coming from to stop by at his place.

Mike fondly stated that Pete’s abode was home to him.

The movie veteran further went on to narrate how Mike grew up with his sons and recounted knowing the younger actor from his secondary school days.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Pete Edochie and Mike Ezuruonye

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

preshlenas said:

"Others they honor our legend, him children dey bring out him legs.."

luchydonalds said:

"Sooo sweet to watch ❤️❤️."

michellynn1 wrote:

"I respect this man so much. 1 wife, no extra marital problems , no kids out of wedlock. Only God know who the son takes after 😂."

thecutechummy__ said:

"I so much love this man ❤️❤️❤️ Mike is star struck, baba put nylon for pocket 🤣😂😂."

3v3lyn_gram said:

"But why is he putting back the nylon in his pocket though?? 😂😂😂 I’m curious."

ellelorita said:

"As him children one dey move m*d, make him other children dey go check on their papa."

gregehis said:

"LEGEND😍."

thesewlounge said:

"I pray God send an hel per to me that will buy me a sew ing machine to start working. So that I can be able to support myself and siblings. I pray the blessings of God locate me today. May God put smile on my helper Face."

antony_joshua11 said:

"lol why you Dey put the nylon for your agada?😂😂"

thesewlounge said:

"I pray God send an hel per to me that will buy me a sew ing machine to start working. So that I can be able to support myself and siblings. I pray the blessings of God locate me today. May God put smile on my helper Face

antony_joshua11 said:

"lol why you Dey put the nylon for your agada?😂😂

bobby__gugel said:

"So na Baron and 8pm he wan give the man wey he do video."

gister said:

"It’s never too late to be what you might have been ✨😻."

trendypoint_rtw said:

"That idobale is everything 🙌🙌🙌 long may you live Baba Edoche

Pete Edochie celebrates his first son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it was a moment of celebration for the Edochies as Pete's first son, Leo, marked his 55th birthday on Saturday, April 26.

Pete simply shared a picture of his first son and added a short message that read, "Happy birthday Son."

Yul also joined his father in celebrating his elder brother as he recalled his experiences with Leo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng