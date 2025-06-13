Nigerian actress Angela Okorie is currently on everyone’s lips as her former lover Oil Money continues to spill things about her

In a recent clip, Oil Money made messy claims about the mother of one’s oral hygiene as he also talked about her cooking skills

The businessman left many with questions over the recent things he said, as they lashed out at him on social media

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie’s former lover Oil Money has refused to give up on his messy allegations against her.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the businessman alleged that the screen diva wears one pant for three days before realising it should be changed.

Angela Okorie's ex Oil Money taunts her oral health. Credit: @realangelaokorie, @oilmoneyofficial

Source: Instagram

In another part of the interview with actor Uche Maduagwu, Oil Money claimed that Angela Okorie sometimes forgets to brush her teeth.

He alleged that he usually reminds her to brush her teeth. He further claimed that the actress doesn’t know how to cook and only hangs around in the kitchen.

Oil Money alleged that the actress would rather create content in the kitchen when the kitchen help is around to deceive her fans that she knows how to cook.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to Angela Okorie’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

exquezeetlingerie said:

"He has really said alot without saying anything😂😂😂 Chop your breakfast in peace man, you are gradually loosing it, she's irreplaceable I get😂 but life goes on...Ndo ooh."

simply_princess6 said:

"You mean you allowed your self to be interviewed by Uche aaaah nke gi agula 😂."

9ja_cruise_nation said:

"Oil money abi bleaching oil😂."

potable_ty said:

"Werey go do interview with Werey."

vivi_world9 said:

"And he stayed enjoying the puna hmmmmm."

ebulehelen said:

"I personally love Angela....all the way from Cameroon."

philchizymodel_realtor said:

"Nonsense and ingredients."

cute_mc_unique wrote:

"Is it a crime not knowing how to cook. Get a life."

zyba_news said:

"@uchemaduagwu ask him when Angela Dated Yul-Edochie."

kambili560 said:

"Some men are so childish 😂😂😂. If na radiogad he go say I pour u spit. Both this oil money nd u wey Dey interview am no dey okay at all."

@uchemaduagwu said:

"Call this man and ask him why he is pained. What is the public doing with this informations. I don’t no Angela. I am not even her fan. But this is not proper."

kinglecky said:

"Two people way dey breach 😭😭😭 the conversation 😭😭 is so dryed."

aef.apparel wrote:

"He is very low esteem man to say this about her."

ify1.77 said:

"They serve you good breakfast guy, cry bl@@@@d 😂😂."

mbjay_official_ said:

"You must be very stewpid for this uche to interview u omo, 2 madt fellow... I blame Angela for dating this custard bucket."

prettyjumie wrote:

"Spiritual husband better than this eediot😏😏 after vomiting all these, how do u feel now?"

enemariaamodu said:

"Two of una na mugu..make una go work on yourself 😮😮 that one wey no get brain dey insult woman."

Angela OKorie's ex continues to drag her online. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie taunts critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie hit back at critics who warned her over her heated exchange with Regina Daniels.

She taunted Nigerians with health issues such as stroke and leprosy, who had warned her over her fight with Regina.

"Even leprosy follow dey warn Angela Una goodmorning o," she wrote in the caption of the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng