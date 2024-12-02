Funke Akindele has released the thriller of her new movie Everybody Loves Jenifa, scheduled to be out in December

Like Toyin Abraham, who featured King Sunny Ade, Funke Akindele worked with veteran singers Lagbaja and D'banj on her project

Funke Akindele's fans and followers have since flooded her page to express excitement, especially after spotting Lagbaja in the video

Nigerian movie industry Nollywood is gearing up for new movie productions in December from actresses Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

Barely days after Toyin announced that Juju icon King Sunny Ade would appear in her anticipated movie Alakada: Bad and Boujee, Funke released the official trailer of her new movie, "Everybody Loves Jenifa," on Monday, December 2.

Lagbaja, D'banj res part of the cast of Funke Akindele's new project. Credit: lagbaja/funkejenifaakindele/iambangalee

In addition to featuring top stars in the movie industry like Jide Kosoko, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, and Patience Ozokwor, Funke also enlisted the services of legendary musicians Lagbaja and D'banj.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Funke spoke about D'banj's influence on her Jenifa brand.

A clip from the trailer showed Lagbaja thrilling with one of his hit songs on stage.

Sharing the video on her social media timeline, Funke wrote in the caption:

"Ladies and Gentlemen! The official trailer of #EverybodyLovesJenifa."

Watch the video Funke Akindele shared below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's trailer

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

iambangalee:

"I must Greet you Jenifa lee."

thesavvygirll:

"Lagbaja!!!! This one is loudddddddd."

kekeyous_:

"Sege has finally put Jenifa in trouble. Love is wicked. Lagbaja and Dbanj follow join o. How I go take watch this movie like this?"

thesavvygirll:

"Body just dey sweet me...I don watch this Trailer like 10 times."

abidemi_dapo:

"Abeg na things kain movie we need to use to round up all d rogbodiyan wey we don de face since jenuary at least."

