Funke Akindele was among the popular faces that turned up at D'banj's 20th dinner anniversary

The Nollywood actress who gave a speech at the event shared how D'banj inspired her popular Jenifa brand

Funke Akindele also hinted at a new movie project about Jenifa set to be out in December this year, stirring reactions

Nollywood star Funke Akindele, in a heartwarming video, recalled how singer and entertainer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D’banj, inspired her to continue with her now-popular Jenifa brand.

Funke, a guest at Dbanj’s 20th anniversary, revealed in a speech that the singer was the one God used to motivate her to keep the brand alive.

Funke Akindele to release "Everybody Loves Jenifa" movie in December. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele @iambanngalee

Source: Instagram

The mother of two recounted how she met D’banj at a club for the first time, where he asked if she had begun work on the sequels to Jenifa, which he loved.

“After the big break with Jenifa, everybody loved Jenifa so much, I was out there and everyone was celebrating me so much. I was invited to a club where I met Dbanj for the first time and he gave me his number and inquired if there is a sequence to Jenifa, I told him No and he questioned why as he noted how Jenifa is a brand I can feast on for the rest of my life," Funke said.

Funke revealed that D’banj supported her with money to work on more sequels, which led to the movie “The Return of Jenifa.”

“He told me that when I have a brand, you feed on the brand, you milk the brand very well and make money out of it. Out of his pocket, he gave me money and said I should go write another Jenifa and he supports me with the money," she said.

Applauding the singer for his support, Funke described D'banj as an individual who is beyond music but a movement.

Funke also revealed a new movie 'Everybody Loves Jenifa," which will be out in December.

Watch video of Funke Akindele speaking at D'banj's dinner party

Reactions as Funke Akindele speaks at D'banj's party

Read some of the comments below:

seun_dmummy:

"I personally love Funke with all my blood, she is full of Wisdom and intelligence."

_mcvicky:

"December 2024!! "EVERYBODY LOVES JENIFA" who else heard that part ??"

aronikeee:

"Lesson learnt do not despise people in their days of little beginning."

gotrendyhighlights:

"Bcos it’s Funke, I had to listen cos I will learn something eventually. I really feel everybody should have a friend or a person like Dbang in there lives… someone who gives u that PUSHHHH’ gives that… u can do it’ thing. Cos i mean it just reawakens dat Bigger u."

Funke Akindele announces new movie after AMVCA loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Funke Akindele refused to let her failure to bag an award at the 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) get to her as she announced a new movie project.

Barely a few days after the grand ceremony, the mother of one announced a new movie project, Finding Me.

The new movie will feature the likes of Femi Adebayo, Joseph Benjamin, Dele Odule, among others.

Source: Legit.ng