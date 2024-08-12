Nigerian global star Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Are, gave fans and netizens a glimpse of his affluence

The industry elder captured moments from his eye-catching garage to display the fleet of vintage cars in his possession

In his post, the music entrepreneur pointed out that the automobiles were all vanity, spurring reactions online

Sunday Are, the renowned manager of Nigerian international music star Wizkid, has captured the attention of fans and car enthusiasts by showcasing his impressive collection of vintage vehicles.

He took to Instagram to share a video of his home garage, revealing about five parked cars.

In the video, Sunday Are demonstrates his refined taste in automobiles. His collection features a variety of meticulously maintained classic vehicles, each with its unique story.

The footage displayed the vintage cars arranged in rows, highlighting his range of wealth.

In his caption, he wrote, “OYE OLORUN, all this is vanity, life is vanity.”

Sunday Are spurs reactions online

nestolax_1:

"Na that vanity I want sir...God bless you for shaping the biggest bird."

b.y_ogbaproducer:

"Baba your own vanity looks good."

wizkidgirlfriend:

"You need to do a car showroom. These are top notch classic cars."

03mediaceo:

"All na vintage."

thefelaz:

"Manager wey get zteeze pass many artist."

blueband3:

"So blessed to have known you sir 🙏. Your wisdom is top notch sir 🙏. Blessed you're amongst men Sir 🙏. Happy Sunday Sir."

alat1881:

"Life they say is vanity, meaning if you are rich or poor you will die one day. But we can as well choose our vanity either to die rich or die poor."

@Sureboy_001:

"Vanity sweet ahswear."

_steveeen00:

"Abeg make una give me one of these vanities for now."

Sunday Are congratulates Davido and Chioma

It turns out all may be well between music stars David Adeleke Davido and Ayo Balogun Wizkid despite their viral exchange, which made headlines weeks back.

Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Are, joined the list of celebrities who have extended congratulatory messages to Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, on their traditional wedding.

The veteran talent manager, in a message shared via his Instastory, also prayed for God’s blessings upon the couple’s union.

