Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently trended online after reports about her getting some persons arrested for pirating her new movie went viral

During a press briefing, Toyin shared how the entire episode made her suffer panic attacks, and it landed her in the hospital

The actress revealed while speaking to the press that the movie cost her nearly N500m to make, and seeing her hard work go down the drain was scary

A recent video of Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham speaking with some journalists about getting some people arrested has sparked reactions online.

In the viral clip, the actress shared how her new movie, Malaika, was pirated and distributed on different Telegram channels.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham fights piracy and gets five people involved in pirating Malaika arrested.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham noted that she suffered severe panic attacks when she found out that Malaika had leaked on some platforms.

She said at some point, she was forced to go on some Telegram channels to beg the admins to stop the illegal downloads.

Toyin Abraham reveals how much it cost her to produce Malaika

During the press briefing, the filmmaker revealed that it was painful to see a movie that cost her N500m to produce leak and was downloaded illegally.

Toyin was seen with her movie distributor from FilmOne, addressing the arrests of some individuals caught pirating Malaika and other Nollywood movies.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how well Toyin's movie Malaika performed in the cinemas within the first ten days it was released.

Watch Toyin Abraham's press briefing below:

See how netizens reacted to Toyin's interview

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Toyin Abraham's interview:

@skitsandmemes4:

"I don't understand, your movie is not even pirated, you are already complaining, the one that got pirated on YouTube and telegram, didn't even complain."

@emiesho1:

"Asiwaju baby rest… Next time be more reasonable when you are chosen or campaigning."

@starboy_fb:

"Voters whose votes were stolen and got robbed had more than panic attack but were also physically attacked ! Let’s channel the same energy on votes hijackers!!!"

@potable_ty:

"Toyin u do too much, always arresting people see her head like her ex boyfriend she wanted to be more than Funke ni, God catch her lmaoooooo."

@femicummins:

"500 million ko 500 billion ni."

@adukeskitchen_koko.lounge:

"Aunty funke's own also got leaked.

@big.boldfabulous:

"Awon oloriburuku...you want to spoil my baby's work olorun o ni gba fun yin oo.world best no fear you will never know sorrow.God gat your back my love."

@olayiwolafolake:

"God will save this country from piracy... this is not good ooo, but it only Funke Akindele movie these people release. If not for Gods grace that made Funke Akindele to make her money. It is well oo."

@olami_303:

"Charge them to court, Don't forgive these people if Truly they were involved. Not only because of you but for the interest of the industry."

Toyin Abraham speaks on featuring Emeka Ike in 'Malaika'

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Toyin Abraham shared why she decided to take a huge risk by bringing her senior colleague Emeka Ike back to Nollywood.

The mother of one shared why she did it while speaking with Morayo Afolabi-Brown on the TVC morning show, "Your View."

Toyin noted that she believes Emeka Ike deserves a second chance and was the best person to interpret the role given to him on Malaika.

