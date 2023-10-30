Lagos was recently put on a standstill as some of Nollywood's greats stormed the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA)

Many of Nollywood's greats all stepped out on Sunday, October 29, 2023, to celebrate the legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of AMAA

It was the 19th edition, and it was one hell of a ceremony as Tobi Bakre, Kunle Afolayan, Nse Ikpe Etim, Jimmy Jean Louis, Anikulapo, Mami Wata, Gangs of Lagos all won big

Lights camera action! It was the 19th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), as Lagos witnessed the beauty of the black continent's creative industry.

The 19th edition is the first AMAA show after the demise of its founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

Nollywood greats like Osita Iheme, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Foluke Daramola Storm 2023 AMAA. Photo credit: @hortons478

And the legacy left behind was quite a thing of beauty to see as many of Nollywood's greats all turned up to pay their respect to Peace's legacy in motion.

Both young and old faces were at the show, including the likes of Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afolayan, Jimmy Jean Louis, Bimbo Manuel, Ngozi Nwosu, Charles Otudor, Ralph Nwadike, Bimbo Ademoye, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Tony Akposeri, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Foluke Daramola-Salako, Enyinna Nwigwe, Fred Amata, Segun Arinze, Seun Soyinka, Clarion Chukwurah, Papa Ajasco, and several others.

Legit.ng spoke with Odunlade Adekola about Peace Anyiam Osigwe, and this is what he said:

"This is my first time attending the AMAA awards, my first time was in South Africa. One thing I can boldly say is that the ceremony has grown over the years. It is a wonderful scenery. Peace's legacy lives on. I bid her RIP. I don't know her personally, but her creative shows and it will stay in the hearts of many for a very long time."

One of the highlights of the night was seeing the honour given to veteran actor Charles Olumo, aka Agbako.

He was given a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the Nigerian film industry as an actor with over 50 years of experience. Pa Agbako recently turned 100.

Beauty bombshell Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau and Ghanaian actor Richard Ato Turkson were the hosts of the ceremony.

Below is the full list of winners at the 2023 AMAA:

1. Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film

• Lions – Ethiopia

2. Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation

• Jabari – Ghana

3. Best Documentary

• Le Spectre de Boko Haram – Cameroon

4. Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language

• Anikulapo – Nigeria

5. Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born director Living Abroad

• KOFA – Nigeria/Canada

6. Best Diaspora Short Film

• Raw Materials – Jamaica

7. Best Diaspora Documentary

• Sound of the Police – United States

8. Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

• Our Father, The Devil – United States

9. Best Achievement in Production Design

• Anikulapo – Nigeria

10. Best Achievement in Costume Design

• Xalé – Senegal

11. Best Achievement in Make-Up

• Mami Wata – Nigeria

12. Best Achievement in Soundtrack

• Fight Like a Girl – Rwanda

13. Best Achievement in Visual Effects

• Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria

14. Best Achievement in Sound

• Sira – Burkina Faso

15. Best Achievement in Cinematography

• Mami Wata – Nigeria

16. Best Achievement in Editing

• Omen – DRC

17. Best Achievement in Screenplay

• Xalé – Senegal

18. National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

• Mami Wata

19. Best Young/Promising Actor

• Maleek Sanni – Gangs of Lagos

20. Best Actor in a Supporting Role

• Jimmy Jean-Louis -Rise – United States

21. Best Actress in a Supporting Role

• Rokhaya Niang – Xalé – Senegal

22. Best Actor in a Leading Role

• Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood – Nigeria

23. Best Actress in a Leading Role

• Nse Ikpe-Etim – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four)

24. Debut Feature by a Director

• Baloji – Omen – DRC

25. Best Director

• Apolline Traore – Sira

26. Best Film

• Xalé - Senegal

AMAA founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe dies after days in Coma

Legit.ng recalls reporting when it was announced that Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was dead

Peace is among the few Nigerians accorded the Nigerian national honours (MFR). She is a member of the Order of the Federal Republic.

She passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after being in a coma for days.

