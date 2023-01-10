The Osigwes are currently in a sad mood as they announce the passing of their matriarch, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe after she spent days in the hospital in coma

Peace is the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and the Africa Film Academy

The AMAA founder died at the St. Nicholas Hospital, in Lagos after being in Coma since Saturday, January 7, 2023

Famous Nigerian award organizer, the founder of the AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has been trending online as reports from her family announced her passing.

According to the reports shared with the public by Anyiam-Osigwe's family, the MFR passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after being in a coma for days.

The family of AMAA awards founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe have officially announced the passing of the veteran filmmaker and critic. Photo credit: @amaaawards

Source: Instagram

The AMAA founder had been admitted at the St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos, on Saturday, January 7 before giving up the ghost 3 days later.

According to reports, the family will announce the details of her rites of passage in due course. Meanwhile, the Family respectfully asks, at this time, for the public to respect the privacy of the family as we contemplate God's love for his children.

See the announcing post of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe's death below:

See how fans of the AMAA awards founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, reacted to her passing

@l.tobiloba:

"This isn't a good way to start the day. May any bad news or condolences never come to our door this year. RIP ma’am."

@gentle_sue16:

"wow eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her and may she rest in peace."

@only1mankind:

"Still hard to believe."

@sheisroyale:

"My God! This isn’t a good news at all."

@aik_eke:

"RIP my boss."

@beastofnonation23:

"Nawa… una don Dey announce passing on before family."

@mouth_pis:

"This news is not complete, d!ed in comma, what happened to her that made her be kn comma for days, rip to the dead."

@sirp2391:

"rest in peace ma so painful."

@mizgrace5:

"Made me remember how I was waiting for dad to come out of coma . It is well."

AMAA Awards 2023 set to be held in Lagos, Gov Sanwo-Olu to host and supervise the annual film academy’s event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the famous filmmaker's Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) ceremony recently held the unveiling of its 19th edition in Lagos to huge fanfare.

The founder and president of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, was at the unveiling event where she announced a call for entries for movies across Africa to be submitted for consideration by the academy.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was announced as the host of the 2023 edition of the ceremony by Kingsley James, the Chief Operating Officer of the AMAA awards.

Source: Legit.ng