Despite the death of the Africa Movie Academy Awards founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, in January 2023, the continental awards show goes on

Three hosts, Nancy Isime, Richard Ato Turkson and Rahama Sadau were unveiled to anchor the event to be held on October 29

The Lagos State government entered a partnership with the organisers in 2021 to host the continental movie award before the founder's death

Famous Haitian-American actor and producer Jimmy Jean-Louis has been confirmed to attend the 19th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

The board of AMAA confirmed this move on Tuesday, October 24. According to Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, the Haitian-born actor will attend the event alongside several film practitioners worldwide. Also billed to attend are the executive governor of Lagos state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Lagos state commissioner for tourism, arts and culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka.

AMAA 2023: Haitian-American actor Jimmy Jean-Louis to attend continental movie award ceremony in Lagos. Photo: @rahamasadau, @jimmyjean-louis and @nancyisime

Source: Instagram

Similarly, three celebrities, Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau and Richard Ato Turkson, have been unveiled as the hosts of the annual award event. AMAA chief operating officer Tony Anih announced this after meeting with the board of the Africa Film Academy, owners and producers of AMA Awards.

The announcement of the three established thespians is coming after AMAA recently hosted film industry practitioners in Accra, Ghana.

The hosts expressed delight at the opportunity to steer the activities of the award ceremony scheduled at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

Speaking on the task via her Instagram page, Isime, who has distinguished herself as a show host, TV presenter and actress, expressed delight.

“Absolutely looking forward to hosting the AMAAs on October 29. Hoping to see everyone there as it promises to be an unforgettable evening.”

On her part, Sadau expressed her excitement and said she couldn't wait, while Richard Ato Turkson noted that he’s looking forward to hosting the continental film awards ceremony.

The Lagos state government entered a partnership in 2021, before Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the AMAA founder's demise, to host the movie award. The 19th edition is themed Renaissance: Legacy in Motion.

