A conversation between Tobi Bakre and his wife about an old picture of the actor has surfaced online

In the clip, his wife asked how ladies fell for him after she brought out one of his old pictures when he just started working

According to the actor, he just got a bank job then and had to wear a black suit and white shirt with a pair of glasses

The recording of a funny conversation between actor Tobi Bakre and his wife Anu has been sighted online. In the clip, the mother of two asked what made ladies love him after showing one of his old pictures.

She said he looked like a carpenter in the picture, and she couldn't understand how a girl would fall in love with someone like that.

Tobi Bakre hails his look in the old photo

According to the actor, the picture was taken when he got a bank job. He revealed that when he took the photo, he felt like he was the most handsome man in the world.

He complained of how much he has suffered in his house as his wife cannot stop trolling him.

Fans react to the conversation between Tobi and his wife

Reactions have trailed the chit-chat Bakre had with his wife. Here are some of the comments as captured below.

@stansn0w:

"Discussing your memories with your partner can be so satisfying."

@onyinyechukwu______:

"Looks like those people that will say bring two people to bring two people

@seyishay':

"He looked like GNLD sales men."

@ud_orah:

" I’m going to get the best version of my man & vice versa."

@man.down001:

"Why he come resemble motivational speaker."

@hardey_nike11:

"Bring two people to bring two people "

@dr_ifeolu:

"It’s the hairstyle for me."

@donprettychiamaka:

"You that married him, what did you see dear?"

@trendz_and_labels:

"What in the oval shape of hair."

@lorlah__:

"Na so e Dey start 3rd born on the way."

@amu_josiah:

"Same thing you see na."

