NCC is electronically verifying SIM-enabled phones, modems and PoS terminals to block fake, cloned and non-compliant devices from Nigerian networks

The commission says device checks will support consumer protection and network reliability, while stored IMEI details will not expose personal information

NCC urges Nigerians to ask sellers about type approval before buying devices, but has not yet shared a consumer verification method

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has begun electronically verifying SIM-enabled devices in a fresh move to identify and block fake, cloned and non-compliant phones, modems and point-of-sale (PoS) terminals from connecting to telecommunications networks.

The initiative is designed to strengthen consumer protection, improve network performance and ensure that telecommunications equipment sold and used in Nigeria meets established technical standards.

Nigerians get warning as NCC begins crackdown on fake and unregistered devices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Edoyemi Ogoh, the NCC’s director of technical standards and network integrity, disclosed this on Tuesday at a news conference on the commission’s technical standards and network integrity initiatives in Abuja.

NCC begins electronic checks on phones and PoS terminals

Ogoh explained that the enhanced compliance framework would enable the commission to verify devices against its type approval requirements and identify equipment that does not meet the applicable standards.

Type approval is the regulatory process through which the NCC certifies telecommunications equipment before it can be sold or used in Nigeria.

According to the director, devices already in stock have been onboarded into the system, while equipment imported into the country in the future will undergo verification and authentication.

“We have also ensured that devices currently in stock are appropriately onboarded and that devices imported into Nigeria going forward are properly verified and authenticated,” he said.

He added that the system would provide a more effective way to identify non-compliant, cloned and fake devices and prevent them from connecting to Nigerian telecommunications networks.

How the NCC plans to block fake devices in Nigeria

The initiative follows the issuance of the NCC’s type approval business rules in August 2024 and consultations with manufacturers, importers, dealers, telecom operators, government agencies and industry associations.

The commission has also collaborated with the Nigeria Customs Service and other stakeholders to support implementation across the device supply chain.

Ogoh said the enhanced framework would strengthen compliance and ensure that devices connecting to Nigerian networks were compatible with existing infrastructure.

Section 132(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 provides the legal basis for requiring communications equipment intended for sale or use in Nigeria to obtain type approval from the Commission.

NCC advises Nigerians to check devices before buying

Ogoh urged consumers to confirm the type approval status of SIM-enabled devices before making purchases.

He advised buyers to ask sellers whether phones, tablets, modems, PoS terminals and other compatible equipment had received the necessary NCC approval.

The director said the initiative would help protect consumers from substandard equipment while improving network reliability and regulatory oversight.

However, the commission's announcement, as provided, did not specify a consumer verification code or explain the steps required to check a device.

NCC addresses privacy concerns over device verification

The commission also sought to reassure Nigerians that the framework was not designed to monitor users or access private information stored on their devices.

Ogoh said the system would retain device identification details, including International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, for regulatory purposes.

“The objective of the initiative is regulatory compliance relating to communications devices. It is not a surveillance tool and does not provide access to personal information stored on devices,” he said.

He stressed that the framework would not provide access to users’ photographs, messages, contacts, financial information or communication content.

NCC promises more public awareness campaigns

NCC announces plans to block unregistered phones in Nigeria, releases codes to check authenticity. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The NCC said it would continue public awareness campaigns and stakeholder engagement to explain the initiative and the responsibilities of consumers and businesses.

Ogoh added that cooperation among government agencies, network operators, manufacturers, dealers, consumer groups and the media would be essential to the framework's success, according to a report by TheCable.

The commission said the initiative formed part of its broader commitment to strengthening technical standards and protecting consumers as Nigeria's telecommunications sector continues to expand.

NCC gives deadline for dealers to register devices in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has extended the deadline for registering SIM-enabled mobile phones and other communications devices on its Device Management System (DMS), following concerns from industry stakeholders.

The commission moved the deadline for the onboarding of existing devices in stock from September 7 to October 6, 2026, giving Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), importers, dealers and vendors additional time to .

Source: Legit.ng