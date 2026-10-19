Reno Omokri fired back at Peter Okoye after a 2023 video of the singer campaigning for Peter Obi resurfaced online

Omokri challenged Okoye's age argument by comparing the combined ages of the Obi/Kwankwaso and Tinubu/Shettima tickets

The activist dared Okoye to name a single school or power project completed by Obi during his time as Anambra Governor

Political activist and author Reno Omokri has taken aim at singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P of the P-Square duo, after an old video of the musician campaigning for Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election began circulating again online.

In the clip, Peter Okoye urged his fans to move on from older politicians and support Peter Obi, whom he described as a younger, fresher option for Nigeria's leadership.

Reno Omokri challenges Peter Okoye over a throwback video supporting Peter Obi's presidential ambition. Photo: renoomokri/peterpsquare/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Reno Omokri took to his X page on October 18, 2026, to challenge that position head-on, arguing that Peter Okoye's age-based reasoning actually works against Peter Obi when the numbers are examined properly.

Reno Omokri breaks down the age argument

According to Reno Omokri, Peter Obi is 65 years old, while his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, turns 70 the same week the post was published, giving the pair a combined average age of 67.5 years.

By contrast, President Bola Tinubu, at 74, and Vice President Kashim Shettima, at 60, average out to just 67 years as a ticket.

Reno Omokri concluded that, strictly by Peter Okoye's own logic, the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the younger of the two.

He also brought the Atiku/Amaechi ticket into the equation, noting their combined average age of 70 years made them the oldest grouping among the three major tickets at the time.

Reno Omokri questions Peter Okoye's support for Peter Obi while highlighting President Bola Tinubu's achievements as Lagos governor. Photo: renoomokri/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Reno Omokri questions Peter Obi's record as Anambra governor

Beyond the age debate, Reno Omokri pointed to what he described as a stark contrast in governance records.

He noted that Peter and Paul Okoye launched their music careers in Jos and Abuja before relocating to Lagos, and it was only in Lagos that they truly became megastars.

He attributed that growth to the economic foundation President Tinubu built during his tenure as Lagos state governor, which he said tripled the state's Gross Domestic Product.

He listed a string of projects he credited to Tinubu's administration in Lagos, including four millennium secondary schools and six independent power projects across the state.

Omokri then challenged Okoye directly, stating:

"If Peter Okoye can name even one school initiated, started, completed, and commissioned by Peter Obi, with government funds while he was Anambra Governor, I, Reno Omokri, will heed his call to vote the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket."

He posed the same challenge on power infrastructure, asking Peer Okoye to point to a single power project completed by Peter Obi using government funds while he governed Anambra State.

Reno Omokri wrapped up his post by questioning why both Peter Obi and Peter Okoye, along with their families, choose to live in Lagos rather than Anambra, if Obi's record in office was truly exceptional.

He also credited the current administration with ending nationwide ASUU strikes and pointed to the NELFUND student loan scheme as evidence of progress for young Nigerians.

Read Reno Omokri's X post about Peter Okoye and Peter Obi below:

Watch Peter Okoye's old clip campaigning for Peter Obi that sparked Reno Omokri's response in the Instagram video below:

Reno Omokri honours Olu Jacobs’ legacy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri mourned veteran actor Olu Jacobs, describing him as a national icon and a source of pride for Nigeria.

Omokri celebrated Jacobs’ international acting career, recalling his roles in foreign productions and his close connection with late theatre pioneer Hubert Ogunde, whom he described alongside Jacobs as a founding figure of Nollywood.

He also extended his condolences to Jacobs’ wife, Joke Silva, and their children, praising the actor’s contributions to Nigerian culture and bidding him farewell.

Source: Legit.ng