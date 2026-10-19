Professor Isa Pantami announced the death of Shaykh Saidu Imam, the Chief Imam of Shagon Goro Jumu'ah Masjid in Gombe, on Monday, October 19

Pantami, who visited the ailing imam about three weeks before his death, described him as an icon of unity, peace and humility

The former minister led condolences to the imam's family, including his son Dr Abubakar Saidu Imam, students, and the wider Gombe community

Shaykh Saidu Imam, the Chief Imam of Shagon Goro Jumu'ah Masjid in Gombe State, has died, leaving behind a community of mourners who remember him for his scholarship, warmth, and decades of religious service.

Professor Isa Pantami, former Minister of Communication and Information Technology and Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Gombe State, broke the news in a post on X on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Prof. Isa Pantami mourns Shaykh Saidu Imam, the Chief Imam of Shagon Goro Jumu'ah Masjid, Gombe Photo Credit: @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Twitter

Pantami, writing on behalf of himself and others who had been close to the late cleric, said the community had lost "one of our all-time mentors and respected teachers."

Pantami's final visit to the Imam

About three weeks before the imam's death, Pantami joined Alhaji Hussaini Ahmad Ganga, the Dan Amar of Gombe, Alhaji Usman Gurama, and Dr Abubakar Saidu, also known as Dr Yagi, to visit Shaykh Saidu Imam at his home. The late cleric was ill at the time, but Pantami said he received the visitors with excitement and offered prayers for them.

Pantami said the imam would be deeply missed for "his golden voice in delivering the Jumu'ah Khutbah and his weekly reminders, particularly about the Day of Judgement."

Tributes pour in for Gombe cleric

Pantami described Shaykh Saidu Imam as highly knowledgeable, jovial, humble, and responsible, calling him an icon of unity and peace in the Gombe community.

He extended condolences to the imam's family, with particular mention of his son Dr Abubakar Saidu Imam, as well as the cleric's relatives, students, friends, neighbours, and associates.

"The eyes shed tears and the heart is saddened, but we say nothing except that which pleases our Lord. Indeed, Shaykh Saidu Imam, we are bereaved by your departure," Pantami wrote.

He prayed that Allah would admit the late imam into Jannatul Firdaus alongside departed loved ones, and asked that the family and broader society be given the strength to bear what he called an irreparable loss.

Read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng