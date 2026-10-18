Mo Bimpe Adedimeji attended Wunmi Toriola's son's 7th birthday party, where a video of her at the celebration went viral

The Nollywood actress was spotted spraying N100 notes at the festive event, raising eyebrows among fans online

Social media users flooded the comments with jokes, linking the gesture to Mo Bimpe's 'One Kobo' character on YouTube

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe Adedimeji found herself at the centre of online conversation after footage from Wunmi Toriola's son's 7th birthday party began circulating on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The celebration was a lavish affair attended by several of Toriola's industry colleagues, with colourful balloon decorations, a lively crowd, and a festive nighttime atmosphere captured on video by Deevibes Media.

Reactions as Mo Bimpe raises eyebrows over denomination of naira she sprayed at Wumi Toriola’s son’s birthday. Photo credit@moibimpe

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe's N100 spray draws attention

What set tongues wagging was not the party itself but what Mo Bimpe was caught doing on camera. The actress was filmed spraying N100 notes at the event, a denomination that many Nigerian party-goers consider well below the standard for such celebrations.

The clip spread quickly, with fans zooming in to confirm exactly what they were seeing and heading straight to the comments to share their thoughts.

Mo Bimpe attends Wumi Toriola's son's birthday. Photo credit@mobimpe

Source: Instagram

The reactions were largely playful, with many drawing a connection between the modest spray and Mo Bimpe's popular [One Kobo character on her YouTube channel, Mo Bimpe TV](https://www.youtube.com/@MoBimpeTV), which seemingly gave fans extra ammunition for their jokes.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress at the birthday party:

Fans react to Mo Bimpe's gesture

Legit.ng compiled fan reactions below:

@_chanteelle wrote:

"Pesin act ONE KOBO! Una dey expect make she mismanage funds Una go zoom taya"

@heiresstreats commented:

"Na the one kobo character, you guys should go and watch one kobo showing on Mo BimpeTV on YouTube."

@dear_shewa shared:

"Iya ibeta is promoting one kobo,..person wey dey spray 1k notes normal normal"

@carolineafolashade reacted:

"I don zoom Taya which currency is that."

@arjohkey said:

"Iya eta you no do well oo, is that 100notes am seeing."

@rissah_eternal wrote:

"Assuming she is a controversial person they will use it to insult her but this one na jeje she dey go she no send anybody papa..make QM do this..Lizzy go set camera immediately"

Mo Bimpe speaks about wearing corset

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe shared her experience wearing a corset to a public event, revealing the discomfort she endured while trying to look her best.

In a video shared online, the mother of three explained that the outfit made it difficult for her to sit properly in a car and even affected her breathing. She also recounted the additional struggle she faced when she needed to use the toilet, highlighting the challenges that came with wearing the tight-fitting outfit.

Mo Bimpe blamed body-shaming fans for contributing to the pressure celebrities face to maintain certain appearances, noting that criticism of their bodies can push them to wear uncomfortable outfits.

Source: Legit.ng