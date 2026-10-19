Sweden's Migration Board has outlined specific conditions under which foreigners in the country may be issued a re-entry ban

A re-entry ban can bar a foreign national from Sweden and the entire Schengen area for up to five years, according to the board

The Swedish government flagged behaviours such as using a false identity and providing incorrect information as triggers for the ban

Sweden's Migration Board has published the conditions under which a foreigner living in the country could be handed a re-entry ban, and the consequences extend far beyond Swedish borders.

According to the Swedish Migration Board, a re-entry ban is issued when a foreign national fails to leave the country in line with a decision that has been made about their stay. Such a ban does not only restrict the individual from entering Sweden — it also bars them from the territories of all European Union member states and the broader Schengen area for a minimum of two years from the date they actually depart Sweden.

Sweden publishes 4 reasons foreigners can receive a re-entry ban. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

When Sweden can issue re-entry ban

Beyond failing to leave on time, the Migration Board can also impose a re-entry ban if it determines there is a genuine risk that a person intends to abscond. Bans issued on these grounds typically last between two and five years.

The board identified four specific behaviours that could lead to this outcome.

1. The first is a history of having previously absconded or gone into hiding.

2. The second is openly stating an intention not to leave Sweden.

3. The third involves the use of a false identity or a refusal to cooperate with the Migration Board's efforts to verify who a person is.

4. The fourth is knowingly providing incorrect information to the authorities.

What ban means for travel across Europe

The scope of a Swedish re-entry ban is significant for anyone hoping to travel within Europe. Because Sweden is a member of the Schengen zone, a ban issued by Swedish authorities effectively locks a person out of 25 other European countries that are part of the same agreement.

This means that individuals who receive such a ban cannot simply enter through another European country while the restriction is in place.

The Migration Board's guidance is directed at those who have had their applications rejected and are navigating next steps after receiving a negative decision on their case.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng