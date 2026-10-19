Former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan died on the morning of Monday, October 19, 2026

The family announced his death in a statement signed by Toju Anire Uduaghan, describing it as a profound loss

Uduaghan served Delta State for over 15 years in various capacities before and during his time as governor

Former Delta State Governor Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan died on Monday, October 19, 2026, bringing to an end the life of one of the state's most prominent political figures.

The family broke the news through an official statement signed by Toju Anire Uduaghan on behalf of all relatives, confirming that he passed away in the morning hours of that day.

Former Delta governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, is dead Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

TVC reported that in the statement, the family described his passing as an immense loss to all who knew him personally and to those whose lives he shaped through decades of public service.

The statement read:

"He was a source of strength, a father figure, a beloved brother and uncle, and a respected elder. We will deeply miss his presence and forever cherish the memories and legacy he leaves behind."

Uduaghan's years of service to Delta state

Before rising to the governorship, Uduaghan held several key positions within the state government. He served as Delta State Commissioner for Health between 1999 and 2003, then moved on to become Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007, building a reputation as a steady and experienced administrator.

He became governor in 2007 and held the office for two terms, stepping down in 2015. During his eight years at the helm, his administration focused on human development and the expansion of infrastructure across Delta State.

Family pays tribute

The family acknowledged the outpouring of grief from across Delta State and Nigeria, and said they were grateful to God for the life Uduaghan lived and the service he rendered to his people.

They also prayed for comfort for his relatives, close friends, political associates, and the many others who are mourning his death.

Former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan is dead Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Yayi speaks on Ogogo's demise

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Solomon Adeola broke his silence on the death of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

Ogogo died on Sunday at the age of 66 after a prolonged battle with stage-four cancer and was buried on Monday.

Adeola described Ogogo as a dear brother and a proud son of Ilaro in Ogun State who brought joy to generations.

Source: Legit.ng