Nollywood’s Yul Edochie and Kanayo O Kanayo have sparked reactions on social media with videos from a new movie production

Edochie took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment Kanayo alongside some other extras in the movie rained cash on him

The video sparked funny reactions from their fans on social media with some making jokes about them making ‘sacrifices’

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has gotten members of the online community talking after flooding his Instagram page with some interesting videos.

Apparently, the actor and presidential aspirant is working on a new movie with senior colleague, Kanayo O. Kanayo.

From indications, the movie is going to touch on the topic of money rituals and sacrifices.

Edochie got his fans excited with a video showing a party scene that is expected to feature in the upcoming movie production.

The video captured the moment some men joined Edochie on the dance floor and rained cash on him as he showed off his moves.

Another portion of the video captured the moment Kanayo who was dressed in a red outfit made an appearance on the dance floor and heavily rained N1000 notes on Edochie.

Reactions

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Chaii see as doings Dey cry."

adaezeeluke said:

"Not a man of love doings."

guddyluv said:

"And you nd Nnayi Sacrifice ended up sacrificing someone.after you promised you won't I can't wait to see this banger."

mpudelarissa said:

"you too much❤️❤️my best Igbo actor a son of the soil just like his father much respect Sir."

cudjoe7941 said:

"You make acting so simple....big ups big bro."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares video of his real sacrifice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo shared a video showing fans where the real sacrifice for his success emanates from.

The veteran movie star was seen during a brainstorming session with colleagues and they were having discussions about an individual to be considered for a movie project.

A portion of the video also captured Kanayo noting that the meeting is going on at midnight and the only sacrifice he has had to make is hard work.

