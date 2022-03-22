A funny clip of Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, has surfaced on social media and gotten netizens talking

The funnyman appeared to have visited a nightclub and he made sure to make it rain cash on a female stripper

Isreal’s video sparked funny reactions from members of the online community with some pointing out that that's how he spends his hard-earned money

Controversial DMW member, Isreal, has once again caught the attention of netizens after he was spotted in a video.

The funnyman who works as a logistics manager for singer Davido appeared to have visited a nightclub along with some other crew members.

Isreal DMW visits strip club. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

A video of Isreal filmed at the nightclub captured the moment he rained N500 notes on a female stripper who appeared to have completely gotten his attention.

Check out the video as sighted online below:

Isreal's video sparks reactions from social media users

marcusbekky said:

"See how Israel hold money like owo ajo (contribution money) u go know sey e no com from his mind to spend d money."

sanyaolufunmilayo_ said:

"Is where isreal Dey pay him tithes well done oo."

a__maka said:

"I thought they are not supposed to video strippers."

da_chubby said:

"See as he Dey spray the respectfully if na some fools them go Dey use 200 naira wipe dem for back mah oga u re doing well."

kelvinchilds_ said:

"Look at how he is putting the money as if church offering this guy lacks the essence of romance."

ihuoma_fynface said:

"God. Pls ladies stop disrespecting your bodies. Don’t you fear for your health, and men that do this, have you ever stopped to think what if this is your sister? Would you treat her like that."

Source: Legit.ng