An adorable four-year-old girl Savannah McConneaughey aka Van Van has taken over the internet with her rap videos

Van Van raps about everyday things in her life, and surprisingly connects the lyrics while staying on the beat with her dad in the background

Netizens were impressed with Van Van's skills at such a young age, and many predict she will become a star soon

Savannah McConneaughey aka Van Van, is a cute four-year-old who raps about almost anything, all she needs is a beat.

Videos of the young girl rapping about her day at school, the things she likes to do, and her ABC's and 123's have taken over the internet.

The little girl's dad provides the beat in the background and also doubles as her hypeman as she delivers the beat.

Nigerians were particularly impressed with how she freestyle one of Grammy award winner Tems' songs.

While doing her rap, Van Van also delivers dance steps and makes faces that make people doubt if she's really four.

She hopes to someday work with Disney, Nickelodeon, and famous American filmmaker, Tyler Perry.

See a compilation of some of Van Van's viral rap videos on the internet:

Netizens react to Van Van's videos

maiden_hair:

"The Tems part she’s a lil star ❤️❤️"

elozonam:

"Ayyeeeeeeeeee a total vibe! "

_debbie_alfred:

"Don’t try me daddy, try Jesus "

chicmonique1:

"Baby girl’s gonna go platinum before 1st grade!"

adetokeoluwo:

"It’s her dance steps for me! Such a cutie ❤️"

its_tegadominic:

"Last slide aaaaeeeiiioi"

real_jollyteacher:

"She's literally rapSINGING about her day to day activities with her customised beat made by daddy... With consistent practise and mentorship like this, the world is not ready for you @therealvanvan_ "

esther_nmesomachukwu:

"She looks like Bimbo Ademoye on the second slide."

imaatoke:

"Let’s talk about how Vanvan is always on beat . The last slide . I don’t even know that Tem’s song "

drooch_motors:

"She’s got better bars than Cardi B already. No "

ogo_st:

"Girl is all shades of dope… cute AF."

relentless_kay_:

"She was the one that told her dad to try Jesus and he shouldn’t not try her "

Davido's Imade throws Easter party with party

Davido's Imade loves to throw themed parties, and for Easter, she hosted her friends to a fun-filled day in a garden.

In the video on her page, the kids enjoyed a wide variety of treats as they played games and ran around trying to get the most Easter eggs.

Imade's best friend, Tiwa Savage's son, Jam Jam, was seen with other kids having a good time.

