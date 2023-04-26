Popular Nigerian child comedian Emmanuella stirred fun memories among netizens alongside her uncle Mark Angel

The young talent was seen in a video that displayed their growth in the comedy industry over the years

Many who knew them from the time they started spoke heartily about their favourite content from the comic duo

Popular child comedian Emmanuella stirred fun memories within netizens as a compilation of her old and new videos alongside her uncle Mark Angel made the timelines.

The young actor, who is known to be among the pioneers of content creation and skit making in Nigeria, got many appreciating her growth with a review of how they started.

The clip making the rounds online featured her when she was a little girl, creating comic skits like ‘This is not my real Face’ to her early teens.

Netizens reminisce over Emmanuella’s growth

jennyadams101:

"Anytime I see her what comes to mind is “this is not my real face ooh”how time files."

unusualpaulmary:

See small Emmanuella of yesterday ❤️❤️❤️

skullhunter716:

"❤️I love Mark Angelcomedy. Funniest people alive."

just_eniolaa:

"Good thing she's making her hair now."

bennyladiva7:

"Thank God, small Emmanuella she don Dey make hair."

9jasingles_partner_connects:

"She is a grown lady now. Wow. Children of this days grow faster than their former generations. She made a name for herself truely. God bless her talent and parents. Especially Mark for nurturing that CHARISMA/ POTENTIAL in her."

Emmanuella whines waist in tight skin dress

The top comedienne recently caught the attention of social media users with a dance video.

The video of Emmanuella surfaced in the online community, and many couldn’t help but point out how she has evolved from the little girl they used to know just a few years ago.

Emmanuella was seen busting moves to Wande Coal’s viral Gentility song in the dance video, which caught the attention of netizens.

Comedian Emmanuella celebrates Mark Angel & his daughter as they mark birthday

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that popular kid comedian Emmaneulla took to her social media page to celebrate MarkAngel when he turned a year older.

Mark Angel and his daughter Mila turned a year older on Thursday, May 27, and Emmanuella showed the father and daughter some love online.

Emmanuella shared photos of Mark and his daughter as they posed for the camera.

