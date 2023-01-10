Nigerian singer Davido is much loved and even though he took a break from social media, fans still talk about him every day

A writer Hauwa got people dropping hilarious comments and reactions after she took to Twitter to share details of her Uber ride

The cab driver, just like Davido bears David Adeleke and Hauwa joyfully announced that the singer was coming to pick her

Nigerians know that Davido is humble, but they know that he would not be caught riding not to talk of driving a cab around Lagos.

A writer on Twitter sparked hilarious reactions after she shared the name of her Uber driver on social media.

According to the tweet, Hauwa's driver's name was David Adeleke and she joyfully announced that Davido was coming to pick her up.

"DAVIDO IS COMING TO PICK MEEEE!!!!!"

Hilarious reactions to Hauwa's post

libethochie7:

"Omo check well o before u enter."

kndwave:

"Cruise Inside Life"

_heyboobae_:

"Make dem no kidnap u o"

leaddyskincare:

"Davido!!!!!Gather here for a cup of Ovaltine ☕️ if you love this man!❤️"

@manlikebebs:

"That be how them take kidnap some my guy's girl friend at Lekkioya make them no fool u o."

@Uncle_fatai:

"Davido don broke reach this level?"

@CarderGraph:

"After all the money, davido is humble. Wow."

@Iam_yungjosh:

"Even OBO dey do Uber on the side so who I be wey I no go triple my own hustle "

@Toluwaniyin:

"Country really hard, Davido don dey do Uber "

@Finegirllydia:

"This is so funny i swear Not my OBO please."

symply_val1:

"Hauwa no well @h_a_u_w_a.Our own Davido cabbie "

etimajonathan:

"I can imagine how she laughed when she saw that name."

Bovi reveals how badly he misses Davido

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, reacted to Davido’s long social media absence in an interesting way.

Taking to social media via his Twitter page, Bovi confessed to missing Davido just like missing a babe who broke his heart.

According to Bovi, he is ready to go all out for any show Davido will be holding in 2023. He noted that no matter the date, he will be in a front-row seat and singing along till he loses his voice.

Source: Legit.ng