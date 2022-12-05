A video of a mother trying to shake off her child as she tries to leave for groove has been doing the rounds online

The mother is seen with a cooler box and booze bottles, trying to close the gate, but the little girl wants to tag along

The amusing clip had many netizens entertained as they responded with questionable advice for the mom

December is officially here! The festive season is upon us, and Mzansi peeps are ready to be out and about in search of a great time.

A video of one momma trying to leave the house and her little daughter behind had netizens laughing out loud.

One little girl wouldn't let her momma go out for a good time this festive season. Image: @ziziladies22/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip posted on TikTok by @ziziladies22 shows the woman with a cooler box and a booze bottle trying to close the gate as she leaves with her daughter stuck to her side.

The mother tries, by all means, to put the child back into the yard so that she can close the gate and go, to no success. She eventually goes back into the yard and hands over the child to another lady who appears to be the grandmother.

Lol, the poor child also wanted to go out to have some fun. The funny post was captioned:

"It's December ingane mazilale (It's December, children must sleep)."

South African netizens responded with jokes and banter on the funny video:

TikTokers react to funny video

TdkayGina replied:

"Mabafakwe edeep freezer sonabona January."

Unatea wrote:

“Isoqalile I shift yangempela bogogo.”

Pricilla Thembisile remarked:

“Unenkani umsolwa.”

sfundo18 reacted:

“Engathi uvukwa umoya umsolwa .”

Saneh responded:

“Bambelela shano .”

Thandaziledube commented:

“Ngavele ngiziqulekise.”

Saneh replied:

“Bambelela shano .”

gaging66 wrote:

"Muphe Imali."

Source: Briefly.co.za