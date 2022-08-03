Olabisi, daughter of Lagos NURTW boss, KokoZaria, has heavily lashed out at her father in a post shared on her Instastory channel

The young lady accused KokoZaria of being a ‘deadbeat’ father who has not fully taken up his responsibility as a parent

The post stirred reactions from people on social media with the majority saying they don’t want to interfere with the family’s drama

Lagos NURTW boss, KokoZaria, has been called out on social media by his first-born daughter, Olabisi, in a post shared on her Instastory channel.

Without mincing her words, the young lady labelled her parent a ‘deadbeat’ dad, adding that everyone who knows him can attest to her claim.

KokoZaria's daughter heavily slams dad. Photo: @kokozaria_americaboy/@iambisi_528

Source: Instagram

Olabisi went on to accuse her dad of being wicked and cruel to her. According to her, his actions do not get to her anymore, but she expected him to have acted like her father for just once in his life.

“But at least act like a dad for once in my life today. You just show how heartless you are. You have blocked so many ways for me because of your ways,” the post read in part.

In a different slide, the young lad mentioned how the NURTW boss only showed up after her mum mentioned that she had a close shave with death.

Olabisi maintained that her father hates her and she wished he never introduced her to the world as his child. She accused Kokozaria of fooling people to believe that he caters for her welfare when he actually never did anything of such.

Kokozaria’s daughter added that she cannot divulge all that transpired between them, but she wants people to know that she no longer shares his surname.

See her post below:

Social media users react

king_j_o_n_e_s said:

"Over to online family members."

queen_debbs said:

"I no dey put mouth for family issue."

houseofbimosh said:

"Instagram family elders, over to you. This one pass my small pikin sense o."

_somebodys1stson said:

"Ehya her feelings are very valid. She alone knows what she has faced and still facing. However putting family issues on the internet is completely pointless as it brings little to no fixes. Just serves as gist or content for unconcerned lots."

officialdanielrolland said:

"Family matter, make una settle."

omo_iya_david said:

"If she say the papa na deadbat, the papa na deadbat nah."

Source: Legit.ng