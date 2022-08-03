The first first of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May, is not letting the drama of her husband unfollowing her on Instagram weigh her down

The beautiful mother of four seemed to not be moved by her man's move as she shared a video of herself vibing to gospel music

May noted that no matter the situation, she won't stop praising God, Nigerians trooped to the comments section of her post to drop hilarious reactions

The drama of her husband, Yul Edochie unfollowing her on Instagram is not moving May too much as she shared a feel-good video to react to the interesting development.

In the video, May could be seen seen dancing to a gospel song and urged her followers to join her on TikTok for more of such videos.

May Edochie reacts to Yul unfollowing her on Instagram. Credit: @mayyuledochie @yuledochie.

Source: Instagram

The mother of four noted that she will keep thanking God in every situation because He sees everything:

"In every situation I will give God praise. He sees all, He knows all and He fixes all at His own time. @nkeoma omeriwo remains my victory song."

Sha also bragged that she cannot fail because God cannot fail

Check out her post below:

Nigerian react to May Edochie's post

Social media users across the country have flooded the comments section of May Edochie's post to share interesting reactions.

Legit,ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Georginaonuoha:

"Praises to God is the only power we have when we surrender all of ourselves to him in every situation."

Afomaekwunife:

"You will win ! You have won ! Congratulations for all the hidden battles He won on your behalf!"

Uchmanibe:

"This kind thing one guilty person go feel say na him dem dey refer to...make I no mention name but una understand sha."

Chiscolucky:

"Wahala be like Yul Edochie's first wife she no fit fight her husband but if you fight him she will come and thank you."

Rita_b11:

"If unbothered is a person, keep winning Queen God has not even started with this is just the beginning of greater things to come ❤️❤️❤️ daughter of grace."

