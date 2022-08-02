Comedian Mr Ibu’s wife, Iburess, has taken to social media seeking the help of netizens in finding her father

According to Iburess, she never got to know the true identity of her father before her mother left the world

Many were seen in the comment section with words of concern as they prayed for her to locate the man as soon as possible

Iburess, the wife of veteran Nollywood actor Mr Ibu, has shared a touching story with members of the online community.

Without mincing her words, Iburess shared a photo of a man and woman while letting the world know that they are her parents.

Mr Ibu's wife launches search for dad. Photo: @realiburess

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, Iburess said she never got to meet her father before her mum left the world.

“Sadly, my mum is late and I don't know who my dad is till now,” her post read in part.

Iburess called on anyone with useful information to come forward as she expressed her hopes of meeting him one day.

"Please anyone who knows or seen him before should let me know I can't wait to meet him one day thanks and God bless."

See her post below:

Social media users react

ucheelendu said:

"Awwww may God help you locate him."

becky_erica2 said:

"God will found him for u one day."

realchigolden said:

"Awww not an easy journey..."

chinwenduekezie said:

"U will sure find him ."

vicky.vicki said:

"May u locate him quickly IJN."

mira_ozems said:

"Bless your heart ."

