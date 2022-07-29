One of Late Alaafin of Oyo’s Wives Queen Omobolanle Returns From Mecca to Car Gift From Anonymous Person
- One of the late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, Omobolanle joined millions of Muslims to go on holy pilgrimage to Mecca
- The young woman returned to an unexpected gift and took to social media to show her immense gratitude to the anonymous gifter
- Omobolanle added that coming home to meet the gift is a sign of answered prayers as she congratulated herself
Queen Omobolanle returned from her holy pilgrimage to Mecca to an unexpected and expensive gift waiting for her.
The young woman who is one of the late Alaafin of Oyo's wives shared a video of the car that was dropped for her by an anonymous person.
The queen in her caption noted that it was compulsory for her to make the gratitude public because people hardly do that anymore.
She who was spotted in the video taking her car for a spin added that coming home to meet such a gift is a sign of answered prayers.
"In a time when manners are teetering on the edge of extinction and anxiety is on the rise, it is increasingly important to spend time expressing gratitude. Even with a million tongues my gratitude won’t be enough here are some signs of Istijabah as I just arrived from Holy land (Mecca) a car gift from A person known by Allah.. May we never know a better yesterday let me hear you say big AMEN Alliamdulilahi Robili Alamin. CONGRATULATIONS TO ME."
Watch the video below:
Nigerians congratulate Queen Omobolanle
desolaafod:
"Congratulations Olori ❤️"
adele____limah:
"Congratulations mama :
its.bellagio:
"We are the people of Alhamdulillah congratulations my "
adebimpeaweni1:
"Congratulations my queen, more keys insha Allahu"
Money rents the air as Femi Adebayo, other actors take over dancefloor at Kunle Afod's wife's 40th birthday
omoolomo_r_16:
"Congratulations my beautiful Queen more InshaAllah "
mmytee:
"Amin, congratulations beautiful Queen."
ttd_makeover:
"Congratulations ma ❤️proud of you ma "
Late Alaafin of Oyo's wives get cars
The late Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi passed away at 83 on April 22 and his queens mourned his death.
The king who was praised during his life time for taking care of his women seemed to have made arrangements to make them happy after his death.
Tow of the late Alaafin's queens, Moji and Omobolanle happily took to social media with photos of their new houses courtesy of ther late husband.
