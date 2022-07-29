One of the late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, Omobolanle joined millions of Muslims to go on holy pilgrimage to Mecca

The young woman returned to an unexpected gift and took to social media to show her immense gratitude to the anonymous gifter

Omobolanle added that coming home to meet the gift is a sign of answered prayers as she congratulated herself

Queen Omobolanle returned from her holy pilgrimage to Mecca to an unexpected and expensive gift waiting for her.

The young woman who is one of the late Alaafin of Oyo's wives shared a video of the car that was dropped for her by an anonymous person.

Queen Omobolanle and her new car Photo credit: @queenomobolanle

The queen in her caption noted that it was compulsory for her to make the gratitude public because people hardly do that anymore.

She who was spotted in the video taking her car for a spin added that coming home to meet such a gift is a sign of answered prayers.

"In a time when manners are teetering on the edge of extinction and anxiety is on the rise, it is increasingly important to spend time expressing gratitude. Even with a million tongues my gratitude won’t be enough here are some signs of Istijabah as I just arrived from Holy land (Mecca) a car gift from A person known by Allah.. May we never know a better yesterday let me hear you say big AMEN Alliamdulilahi Robili Alamin. CONGRATULATIONS TO ME."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians congratulate Queen Omobolanle

Late Alaafin of Oyo's wives get cars

The late Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi passed away at 83 on April 22 and his queens mourned his death.

The king who was praised during his life time for taking care of his women seemed to have made arrangements to make them happy after his death.

Tow of the late Alaafin's queens, Moji and Omobolanle happily took to social media with photos of their new houses courtesy of ther late husband.

Source: Legit.ng