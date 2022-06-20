The Late Alaafin of Oyo passed away two months ago and even though his queens are still mourning, some of them now have smiles on their faces

Two of the late monarch's queens have taken to social media to praise and thank him for still taking care of them after his demise

A senior queen congratulated one of them and noted that she reaped the rewards for being a good and loyal wife when the Alaafin was alive

The late Alaaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi passed away at 83 on April 22 and his queens are still in mourning.

The king who was praised during his life time for taking care of his women seemed to have made arrangements to make them happy after his death.

Late Alaafin of Oyo's two queens become new home owners Photo credit: @queenmoji_gloo/@queenomobolanle

Source: Instagram

New houses for the queens

Tow of the late Alaafin's queens, Moji and Omobolanle happily took to social media with photos of their new houses courtesy of ther late husband.

Moji thanked the late Alaafin and affirmed that his death was sudden but his legacy will continue to live on.

"I want to use this medium to thank my husband my king and a father for this wonderful house gift. It was sudden to us but God knows best we miss you, we love you, but God love you more May your good legacy continue to leave on my king May your soul rest in perfect peace kabiesi @alaafin_oyo Omo ibironke "

See the post below:

Omobolanle on her part penned a lengthy epistle full of gratitude as she mentioned how comforting the huge gift during the difficult time is.

"You’ve made me a noble person when you was alive and you even planned a notable gift that every living and meaningful soul always prays to owns, which is a house, and this is not just a house but a mini Paris located in Africa Continent. This is my heartfelt appreciation for everything you have done for me. Continue to Rest on ATANDA!!!|

See the post below:

A senior queen Folashade took out time to establish why Moji deserved to be given the new house as she penned a congratulatory message to her.

"A house with walls joined by trust, love, and commitment needs no other decoration, because your loyalty and good wife character got you this my dear Glo-baby…. In nutshell congratulations ❤️❤️ @queenmoji_gloo."

Late Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-queen Ola heartbroken

The death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, sparked reactions on and off social media.

One of the late king's ex-queen who left his palace while he was alive, Queen Ola reacted to his death with a post on her Instagram page.

Ola refused to believe that the Alaafin had passed away as she mentioned that she actually thought he would come back.

Source: Legit.ng