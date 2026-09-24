UK government officially clarified the process for correcting mistakes on citizenship certificates

The procedure for obtaining a replacement was said to depend on when citizenship was acquired

Alternative application routes were outlined in the publication for residents outside mainland United Kingdom

The United Kingdom government clarified the financial implication attached to fixing errors found on citizenship documents.

According to the official guidance, anyone who needed a replacement for a registration or naturalisation certificate, or who required a correction to be made on an existing certificate, was required to pay a fee before the request could be processed.

UK announces fee for correction on citizenship certificate. Photo credit: Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

UK citizenship certificate correction fee and replacement cost

The guidance further explained that the procedure for ordering such a document depended on the period when the individual became a citizen.

For those who obtained citizenship after September 30, 1986, specific instructions were outlined.

In cases where a certificate was lost or damaged, the cost of securing a replacement was put at £456 (about ₦836,525), a figure that was listed as the standard charge for that category.

To correct a mistake, you’ll need to pay a £456 (about ₦836,525) fee if the mistake on your certificate was your fault.

How to replace lost UK citizenship certificate after 1986

Applicants in that situation were directed to complete an application form through the internet, and it was noted that they would generally be allowed to retain their personal documents while the application was under consideration.

Provision was also made for individuals who lacked confidence in using a computer or mobile device, or who did not have access to the internet, as they were offered assistance with filling the online form.

The guidance stated that the online service was only available to those who were applying from within the United Kingdom.

For residents of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or a British overseas territory, a different route was described, as they were required to submit their application in person or by post, after confirming the acceptable method with the office of the governor.

People who lived outside those locations were told that alternative methods of application existed.

It was also pointed out that if a certificate had been stolen, the police had to be informed before any replacement action was taken.

Update about UK student visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027.

Source: Legit.ng