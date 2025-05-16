What are pick and drop hairstyles? 10+ stunning variations to try

What are pick and drop hairstyles? Pick and drop hairstyles involve braiding the roots and leaving the ends loose in waves or curls, giving a natural and flowing look. This style is protective and stylish, making it perfect for different occasions.

Pick and drop hairstyles ideas. Photo: @nomndeni_braid_creations, divinehairextensions2, @atikebydemibeautyhub on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Pick and drop braids are considered a classic, old-school look .

. This hairstyle has influenced many of today’s popular trends , including boho braids and goddess braids.

, including boho braids and goddess braids. The pick and drop hairstyle was popularised by Beyoncé in 2003.

Best pick and drop hairstyles

Pick and drop braids are a protective hairstyle where the top section of the hair is braided, usually about three inches from the scalp, while the ends are left loose in soft waves or curls. From classic looks to modern twists, below are some stunning pick and drop hairstyle variations you can try to switch up your look.

1. Black pick and drop braids

Two young women showcasing black pick and drop braids. Photo: @Sasa's Hair Do, @hairextensionsontheshore on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black pick and drop braids are a hairstyle deeply rooted in black culture, combining tradition with beauty. It is especially popular among black women as a protective style.

2. Knotless pick and drop braids

Knotless pick and drop braids are lighter, smoother, and more comfortable on the scalp. Photo: @themagicbraider, @gladzbraidhouse on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Knotless pick and drop braids are a stylish and gentler version of the traditional pick and drop style. Instead of using tight knots, this knotless braids method starts with your natural hair and gradually adds extensions. This makes the braids lighter and more comfortable on the scalp.

3. Ombre pick and drop braids

Ombre pick and drop braids are usually dark at the top and lighter at the bottom. Photo: @Braidmaster, @Rasta Thessaloniki - African Hair Braids on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ombre pick and drop braids are a colourful and pretty hairstyle where the hair changes from one colour to another. It is usually dark at the top and lighter at the bottom. The top part is braided, and the rest is left loose in soft waves or curls. This style is great if you want to try colour without dyeing your real hair.

4. Cornrow pick and drop braids

Cornrow pick and drop braids give a clean and stylish look. Photo: @gladzbraidhouse, @/AzoresBoutiqueLtd on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cornrow pick and drop braids are a hairstyle where the front or top part of the hair is done in neat cornrow braids, and the rest of the hair is left loose in waves or curls. The cornrows give a clean and stylish look, while the loose ends add volume and softness.

5. Curly pick and drop hairstyles

Curly pick and drop braids make the hair look full and bouncy. Photo: @inny_hairdresser, @reshy_ib on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pick and drop with curls is a simple and pretty, and looks fun and natural. In this hairstyle, the top part of the hair is braided, and the rest is left loose with soft, curly ends. The curls make the hair look full.

6. Mixed pick and drop braids

Pick and drop blonde mixed with different colours, fun and colourful hairstyle. Photo: @hairextensionsontheshore on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pick and drop mixed with different colours is a fun and colourful hairstyle. This hairstyle lets you show off your style boldly and playfully. You can mix any colours you like, such as blonde and black or brown and black, to match your mood or outfit.

7. Burgundy pick and drop braids

Burgundy pick and drop braids are done in a deep red or wine colour that looks bold and stylish. Photo: @africanquinz, @hairstylesby_mya on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Burgundy pick and drop braids are done in a deep red or wine colour. The burgundy shade makes the hair stand out and adds a touch of elegance. It is a fun way to try colour while protecting your natural hair.

8. Medium-small pick and drop braids

Medium-small pick and drop braids are easy to manage, looks full and stylish. Photo: @katliya_extensions, @atikebydemibeautyhub on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Medium-small pick and drop braids are braids that are not too big or too tiny. They start with medium-small braids at the roots and flow into soft, loose curls or waves. This size is perfect if you want a style that is easy to manage.

9. Short pick and drop hairstyles

Short pick and drop hairstyles simple, cute, and easy to maintain. Photo: @Mukami Kazi Juu Ya Kaz, @/AzoresBoutiqueLtd on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short, pick and drop hairstyles are light, easy to style, and perfect for a neat everyday look. This style is also great if you want something simple, cute, and easy to maintain.

10. Long pick and drop hairstyle with straight ends

Long pick and drop hairstyles with straight ends. Photo: @braidedbycassy, @msteach1225 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These long, pick and drop hairstyles have braids at the top and long, straight hair left loose at the ends. This style is simple and can be a stylish way to protect your natural hair while enjoying long length.

11. Shoulder-length pick and drop braids

Shoulder-length pick and drop braids are a great choice if you want a neat and simple look. Photo: @lumierebraidscape, @jye.braids._ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shoulder-length pick and drop braids are easy to manage and still look stylish. It is a great choice if you want a neat, simple look that is not too long.

12. Pick and drop design with a ponytail

Pick and drop ponytail braids keeps your hair off your face while still showing off the flowing ends. Photo: @bbs_touch, @tinny_hairdresser on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pick and drop ponytail is a hairstyle where the top of the hair is braided, and the loose ends are gathered into a ponytail. The ponytail can be high or low, and the loose hair is usually straight, curly, or wavy. It is a cute and stylish look that keeps hair off your face while still showing off the flowing ends.

13. Golden blonde pick and drop design

Golden blonde pick and drop hairstyle is great if you want something light and eye-catching. Photo: @leilaluvshair, @braids_by_misstoot on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Golden blonde pick and drop braids feature shiny golden blonde hair. It is a great style if you want something light, stylish, and eye-catching.

14. Boho pick and drop braids

Boho pick and drop braids often includes curly strands, or accessories to give it a free-spirited, Bohemian vibe. Photo: @spiff.beauty.bar, @spiff.beauty.bar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Boho pick and drop braids mix small braids at the roots with loose, wavy hair and a fun, relaxed look. This style often includes curly strands, beads, or accessories to give it a free-spirited, Bohemian vibe. It is perfect if you want a playful and stylish hairstyle that stands out.

15. Pick and drop hairstyles with extensions

Pick and drop hairstyles with extensions make braids longer and fuller. Photo: @hair_yougo, @lumierebraidscape on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pick and drop hairstyles with extensions use added hair to make the braids longer, fuller, and more stylish. This look is great if you want more volume, length, or colour without changing your natural hair.

How many packs of hair do you need for pick and drop braids?

For pick and drop braids, you usually need about 4 to 6 packs of hair, depending on the length, thickness, and style you want.

What hair is used for pick and drop hairstyle?

Pick and drop braids usually use human hair extensions or synthetic hair that blends well with natural hair.

Pick and drop hairstyles are a great way to protect your hair while still looking stylish. They involve braiding the roots and leaving the ends loose in waves or curls. With so many beautiful options to choose from above, you can find a style that fits your mood and personality.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting post about braided hairstyles for black women to try out. The best thing about these hairstyles is their versatility. With your cute hairstyle, you can attend a function, go to the office, or anywhere else.

Braid hairstyles range from cornrows to faux locs and Ghanaian styles. They are integral to black culture's past, present, and future. Read on to discover the best-braided hairstyles for black women and methods to keep them looking great.

Source: Legit.ng