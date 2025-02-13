A little girl caught the attention of social media users after her mother shared a video from her 1st birthday photoshoot session

In the video, the child wore a gorgeous aso-oke outfit, rocked beautiful accessories, and sat elegantly

Her mother got closer to her and observed what she was doing with dark sunglasses on her eyes, which attracted funny reactions

A content creator, Mojeed Abolaji Elizabeth, shared excitement as she posted a video of her daughter rocking a classy aso-oke attire during her 1st birthday photoshoot session.

She combined her attire with red coral beads on her neck and wrists. Her steeze and composure were on point as she slayed in dark sunglasses.

A little girl rocks an aso-oke outfit and sleeps during her 1st birthday photoshoot. Image credit: @bolamajid

Source: Instagram

While she was being prepped for the photoshoot session, the little girl slept with the glasses on her eyes. Her mother checked through her glasses and noticed that her daughter's eyes were closed.

Girl celebrates 1st birthday in aso-oke

The little girl's mother did not distract her daughter's sleep and she shared the video on social media.

Many netizens shared their takes on the child's birthday look and claimed that she could pass for an actress.

The little girl will turn one on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Reactions as little girl sleeps during photoshoot

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as a little birthday girl sleeps during her 1st birthday photoshoot below:

@sadekunlereigns commented:

"She got natural talent for acting. Raw talent."

@freshly_1980_garments said:

"Baby don't dey sleep on top of steeze."

@derinturnpin noted:

"Happy birthday darling, my daughter's birthday mate, olorun awo gbogbo yin po loruko Jesu."

@wunmiobe said:

"God abeggg...pls leave her alone, omoolomo."

@ibiyemi_agoro commented:

"Lol, sleeping Beauty. She's so Beautiful, blessed, and is so cute."

@mide_ola12 said:

"Iyalode coco melon don sleep o."

@slickandsupplehair commented:

"Omolomo, she send you na photoshoot by force. Abeg let her sleep o. Make you na mind you na sef o."

@teemarik_styling said:

"Instead of you to snap jeje u wan interrupt."

@mybridalessentials reacted:

"Sleep or no sleep the shots were taken."

@pellz_pro_gele reacted:

"Steeze don't sleep."

