The Ojude Oba festival might have come and gone but the memory still lives with several netizens

One of the highlights of the event was the steeze and composure of the famous D&G woman who displayed a classy aso-oke outfit and luxurious glasses

A little girl copied the woman's look during her end-of-session party in school which got the attention of social media users

A child model, Ewatomi Akinbayo, mesmerised netizens as she showed off her glamorous outfit for her end-of-session party.

She looked dazzling in her aso-oke attire, an imitation of what the famous D&G (Dolce and Gabbana) woman wore for the Ojude Oba festival held on June 18, 2024, in Ogun state.

The woman was the epitome of class and luxury as she was tagged the Queen of Steeze at the colourful event.

From her aso-oke outfit to her expensive D&G glasses, and her shoes and designer bag, it was apparent that she was a party lover.

In the video shared by @princessewatomiiii on TikTok, the little girl was a cynosure of eyes as her outfit looked glamorous and showed that she was ready for her school party.

Reactions to the girl's video

@Abake_alayo:

"Omo I hyped her like she could hear me."

@alhajaagbomabiwon:

"In fact, dis girl sure say na one of us for ijebu you go succeed in life."

@user1032915626479:

"She do it perfectly, proudly Valencia."

@ab4real:

"She understood the assignment perfectly."

@tijanifatima903:

"This babe must be from Ijebu, we no dey carry last."

@AFRAH:

"Omo mama Ojude Oba."

@Treasure Taiwo:

"Who born this beautiful elegant girl?"

Beautiful D&G woman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ojude Oba festival made headlines, and netizens could not get enough of the picture of a woman rocking D&G glasses.

She exuded class and luxury in her colourful aso-oke outfit, combined with a 'gele' and accessories.

Several comments have been made about the woman praised for giving life to the trending festival.

