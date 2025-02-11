A Nigerian man sent a mail to MTN concerning the increase of its 15GB data plan from N2,000 to N6,000

In an X post, he shared the response he got from MTN after his complaints and the reply he sent back to them

MTN Nigeria's increase in the data cost of its 15GB plan has been met with condemnation from its Nigerian customers

Following the recent increment of the 15GB data plan from N2,000 to N6,000 on the MTN Nigeria network, a man sent a mail to the company.

He queried the telecommunication company for not informing its customers before increasing its data costs.

He shared MTN's response after he complained about 15GB plan. Photo: Ivan Pantic, X/@gbolahan2211. Man's photo for illustration only

Source: Getty Images

The telecommunication giant recently raised the price of its data plans, as well as the cost of other tariffs, leading to complaints from customers.

In a tweet by @gbolahan2211, the man shared a screenshot of the mail he received, followed by his follow-up response.

The reply from MTN customer care partly read:

“Apologies for the price change on data issue. All inconveniences regretted. I am currently having technical issues, so I am unable to check the line. The price adjustment is to enable us serve you better.”

In his response to the mail, the man said that MTN could have informed users earlier before making the price changes.

His tweet read:

“Imagine MTN @MTNNG increasing their tariff 15gb overnight without prior notice to customers. This is no way to do things man. I even sent them a message and they told me cause they wanna serve me better!!"

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man's mail to MTN

Those who came across the man's tweet shared their thoughts on the mail he sent to MTN customer care.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@foreverkingin said:

"You emailed them as one of their board of directors or as how?"

@Tony10600400 said:

"Country without price and inflation control...just like that cement company will wake up and increase price same with every building materials."

@els_pearl_naza said:

"There's no "at least" in this matter fa. That triple increase is downright outrageous. The service will still be as poor as ever. Na to go find another network with cheaper data shaaa."

@_jhaeyy_ said:

"Serve me better, was I complaining before, abi will it better their network. Nonsense."

Nigerians kick as MTN increase data costs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria's increase in the data cost of its 15GB plan had been met with condemnation from its Nigerian customers.

The telecommunication giant recently raised the price of the 15GB data plan to N6k from N2k, as well as the cost of other tariffs.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently approved a 50% tariff adjustment for telecoms, but MTN Nigeria increased its price by 200%.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng