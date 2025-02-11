A Nigerian lady with albinism, Ayomide Matilda, has gone viral on TikTok after showing off her beautiful melanin sister

While sharing a video of herself and her sister, the lady thanked her greatly for being an amazing support system for her

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

Ayomide Matilda, a Nigerian lady with albinism, has melted hearts on social media with her touching tribute to her sister.

She shared a video on TikTok, which confirmed the strong bond between the two sisters and emphasised the importance of family support.

Ayomide Matilda, Nigerian lady with albinism, goes viral after flaunting her pretty sister with melanin in a viral TikTok video. Photo credit: @albinowithaspark/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Albino lady gushes over melanin sister

The lady, who posts on TikTok under the handle @albinowithaspark, expressed her gratitude to her sister for being a pillar of strength in her life.

The video captured the two sisters together and was accompanied by a heartfelt message, in which the lady acknowledged the impact her sister had on her life.

"POV: You're an albino with a melanin sister. I no go fit forget your impact for my life," she captioned the video.

Reactions as albino lady shows off sister

The clip sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who praised the sisters' relationship and celebrated their unique bond.

Many users commented on the video, sharing their experiences of sibling love and appreciation.

@Onyinyechi Speaks said:

"Please follow me back so I can send a DM."

@SelineBeauty wrote:

"Minesssss."

@A&T travels@Titilayomi said:

"You are so beautiful."

@BeulahEmmanuel commented:

"Beautiful Albino you fine sha."

@Teefeh_oluwa said:

"I just dey look your beautiful face."

@Christianah said:

"My love."

@cynthiachiwenduon said:

"Please which glasses do u use? It makes ur eyes big from the outside. Does it help u read tiny text? cos I need."

@Premiumtouch reacted:

"Later you go say I no well."

@Premiumtouch said:

"Ogbaaa."

@Movies n Wilds said:

"You're pretty."

@lola lan reacted:

"I give you till Jan 31st Tilda. If you don’t get married, I’m giving you to chief."

@Teefeh_oluwa commented:

"So pretty."

@Blessing Uche said:

"Faithful God."

@apple_thug01 added:

"You don run come comment to know wetin we go say abi. I don hold you."

Watch the video below:

Albino lady with perfect skin trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who is an albino narrated how her mother took care of her and ensured she never had dark spots.

The lady said that she was kept mostly indoors till she was 11 years old as the doctor advised against exposure to sunlight at a tender age.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng