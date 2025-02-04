The 2025 Grammy Awards was a display of fashion and class and its 67th edition was held on February 2, 2025

Nigerian celebs matched their foreign counterparts in fashion and they all gave their fans some styles they could replicate

Legit.ng checked how foreign celebs graced the red carpet including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Cardi B, among others

Aside from honouring the works of artistes who have put in efforts to create impressive sounds and lyrics, the 2025 Grammy Awards showcased show-stopping designs from its attendees.

The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles, California, USA, on February 2, 2025, and it had Nigerian and foreign celebrities in attendance.

Cardi B, Jayden Smith, and other celebs at 2025 Grammy Awards. Image credit: @iamcardib @c.syresmith

Source: Instagram

While some fans focused on the celebrities who won awards, others concentrated on the breathtaking outfits that light up the occasion. Legit.ng assessed the entertainers whose attire fans could not stop talking about.

1. Beyonce glows at the 67th Grammys

American singer Beyonce Knowles Carter has been able to make a name for herself as a fashion icon. She displayed it again at the 2025 Grammy Awards where she glowed in a ravishing brown and silver dress.

Her cleavage was on display in the outfit and she wore her signature smile which made her the toast of her fans.

The Single Ladies hitmaker has proven over the years that her focus as a superstar goes beyond creating evergreen songs. She is poised to consistently turn heads whenever steps on the red carpet.

2. Blue Ivy slays at Grammys

Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyonce and Sean Carter, popularly known as Jay Z, left her fans impressed as she attended the Grammys. She wore an off-shoulder blue dress that made her look like a diva.

The 13-year-old music star rocked a costly silver necklace and a lovely hairstyle to complement her look. Blue Ivy and her mother hugged at the event and were captured by their fans who were mesmerised by mother and daughter vibes.

3. Cardi B stuns at the Grammys

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, did not fail her fans as she stepped out on the Grammys red carpet in a gleaming sleeveless dress.

She radiated with her luxurious hairstyle and jewellery, and beamed a smile that enticed her fans. Her love for classy looks was evident in her outfit made her fashion designer Fausto Puglisi.A

Australian-born actress Daniielle Alexis was in awe of her and she hailed her in her comments section:

"Incredible. I was gasping for air! Best team and muse in the world. I love you! And a special mention to my girls Tokyo and Erika - in the hardest times right now for trans existence, you still slay and stay positive. Thankyou Cardi for supporting and loving trans talent and people. Icons standing together."

4. Lady Gaga rocks breathtaking black dress

Singer Stefani Germanotta, professionally known as Lady Gaga, is known for her daunting outfits and she did not deviate from her norm as she graced the Grammy Awards.

She wore a black flamboyant dress that covered the sensitive parts of her body and gave her a glamorous vibe. Her fans said they were proud of her and noted that she looks like magic.

5. Alicia Keys slays in gold, black attire

American singer Alicia Keys showed that one does not need to do too much to inspire one's fans. She wore a gorgeous black dress made with gold embellishments to the 67th Grammy Awards.

Her gold earrings matched the designs on her dress, and she weaved her hair into a bun. The music diva smiled as she had a good time with her family at the grand occasion. She also spent some moments with Beyonce and they took pictures together.

6. Willo and Jaden Smith

American singers and siblings, Willo and Jaden Smith took their fashion games to another level as they showed up at the Grammys. They wore matching black outfits and made fashion statements in them.

Willo wore underpants and a bra that were revealed in her black jacket. On his part, Jaden wore a two-piece suit that gave him a dapper look. He wore a headpiece designed like a house, which got his fans talking.

A fan @s.d.f_ss reacted to the Karate Kid star actor's look:

"Well, at least he's got a roof over his head."

Hollywood star Will Smith is the father of the duo and they have made the news since they were kids.

7. Coco Jones flaunts body in raunchy outfit

American singer Coco Jones gave off a sultry vibe in her pink apparel at the 67th Grammy Awards. Her skin glowed as she showed off different angles of her attire on her Instagram page.

Her fans hailed her while some consoled her about not not winning an award at the event. Another fan said Coco was the best dressed celebrity at the occasion.

Nigerian celebs slay at 2025 Grammy Awards

Earlier Legit.ng reported that the 2025 Grammy Awards might have come and gone but moments from the event have continued to make the news.

Nigerian celebs looked radiant in their attires as they turned up at the prestigious event hosted in the USA

Tems was the star of the night as she bagged an award and showed it off in her gorgeous vintage outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng