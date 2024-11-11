Veekee James has always spoken about how gifted her hands were and how she could do all things through Christ who strengthened her

She hosted The Future Awards and as expected, she rocked some dazzling outfits at the glamorous event

The fashion designer did not miss any look and her fans hailed her as she gave them some style inspiration

Some people have worn the hats of style icons and are always expected to deliver some fashion goals. Veekee James is one of them.

The celebrity stylist, real name Victoria James, looked gorgeous as she hosted The Future Awards alongside chess master and Guiness World Record holder Tunde Onakoya on November 10, 2024, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Future Awards: Veekee James gives fashion goals in ravishing dresses. Image credit: @veeekee_james

From her outfits to her shoes, ravishing hair, and classy makeup, Veekee James delivered an outstanding glam look that made it difficult for the fashion police to fault her. In his article, Legit.ng delves deeper into how the fashion designer was able to turn heads at the event.

1. Veekee James glows in brown and black

Her love for combining colours and making fans drool over her has made her one of the sought-after stylists in the industry.

Veekee James rocked an eye-watering black and blue attire for her first look at The Future Awards. It was made by her fashion company and she ensured that attention was paid to every detail of the dress.

She looked gracious in the attire and her fans affirmed that whenever Veekee said that her hands were blessed, she meant every word.

A hair vendor @hairaffairsbypeace on Instagram affirmed Veekee's statement in her comments after she shared the photos of her ravishing outfit online.

"When 'God said you can do all things through him”, He handpicked you to use as an example… Big Vee."

2. Veekee James dazzles in yellow and red

For her second look, Veekee James looked like a million dollars after she showed off her African look in a red and yellow apparel.

Her curvy waist was accentuated in the attire which she combined with 'gele' and a purse. The fashion icon glowed in her beautiful jewellery and makeup, giving her a show-stopping vibe.

A fan @li_ekere wondered how she was able to make two bold colours blend so well and she hailed the celebrity stylist. Another fan @a_girl_in-her_sky hailed Veekee's level of creativity and added that it was unmatched. She also made a remark about Veekee's stylish hand fan and noted that she loves her.

@preciousfortulajadedeshield was not left out of those who praised the fashion designer. She said:

"Veekee can't disappoint selling her brand. This is a whole new class, elegance and beauty she adds to the African fashion. You're master of your craft ma'am."

3. Veekee James slays in dashing blue dress

Veekee's third look for the event was a breathtaking blue dress that was designed by Mrs Sandra O. Lagos (@m.s.o.lagos) and styled by Baudovin Ononiba (@regal.by.dovin).

She noted that the outfit was made in 10 hours and she thanked the fashion designers for their efforts. The 29-year-old had several celebrities and fans hailing her look and they noted that she served a three-course meal at The Future Awards.

5 times Veekee James displayed creativity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James knows her worth and she regularly makes her fans proud with her incredible designs.

She is an embodiment of creativity and goes the extra mile to ensure that she meets her clients' specifications.

The award-winning celebrity stylist has made a name for herself in the industry and Legit.ng checked some of the times she left her fans awestruck with her styles.

