British-Nigerian designer Liz Sanya aspired to make the largest sandal in the world and she has accomplished the feat

In a series of posts, she shared her journey and the process she followed to make the massive pink sandals

She also got support from a lot of people who congratulated her for making an attempt to break the Guinness World Record

British-Nigerian designer Liz Sanya made the news after she announced that she has completed the largest sandal in the world.

She started and finished the process between January 2nd and 4th, 2025, at 37 Lawal street, Pixel Park, Lekki, Lagos. Her Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt had several people trooping into the venue to support her.

Nigerian designer Liz Sanya makes world's largest sandal. Image credit: @lizsanyaa

After she completed the largest sandal in the world, she said that believing her was free while doubting her will cost a price. Her fans and friends were excited for her and they hailed her for the achievement.

Other Nigerian Guinness World Record holders

Aside from Liz Sanya, other Nigerians have made attempts to break the Guinness World Record. In May 2023, celebrity chef Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, broke the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Also, a fashion designer Ifeoma Nnedosa, aka Ify Pineapple, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest runway fashion show in Warri, Delta state. She got massive support from Nigerians who attended the event and cheered her.

A Nigerian art student, Chancellor Ahaghotu, broken a decade-old record for the longest painting marathon after painting for 100 consecutive hours in January 2024.

Chess master Tunde Onakoya broke the Guinness World Record for the longest hours chess game. He played for over 58 hours and was unbeaten at New York City’s iconic Times Square, United States, in April 2024.

Fans hail Liz Sanya's largest sandal

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Liz Sanya's largest sandal in the world below:

@star.official7_:

"Aura don pass measure o."

@damihope:

"Left your footprint in the world for real."

@vaemonie:

"There’s nothing you can’t do! Big up you fr mannn."

@di_el999:

"Imma wear this someday. Perfect fit."

@3zekielanthony:

"And David don kill Goliath ohh!"

@lowy_timz:

"Top top! Champion."

@moezi_cc:

"President Sanya the record holder."

@regaltheblackevilmann:

"This is Regal from the future, I wanted to let you know you became the holder of the Guinness world record. Oh I see you’re aware."

@tosdental:

"You go girl! Super proud of you."

