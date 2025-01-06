Nollywood actress's movie Alakada Bad and Boujee has grossed a total N350 million in just 18 days

Toyin Abraham thanks fans, colleagues, and husband for their support, acknowledging that she couldn't have achieved this feat alone

The movie's impressive performance which earned lesser over the past weekend, as solidified its position as one of the talkabout movies in the country

Toyin Abraham's movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee, has achieved success at the box office, grossing a whopping N350 million in just 18 days.

The actress took to her Instagram page to express her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the film's monumental success.

Toyin Abraham celebrates movie record. Credit: @Toyin_Abraham

Source: Instagram

From her loyal fans, known as Toyintitans, to her colleagues who showed up for free, Toyin acknowledged the role each and every one of them played in making Alakada Bad and Boujee a box office hit.

She also thanked her distributor, management team, and husband, who she described as her "unshakable pillar of strength."

She has been in the industry for over a decade, and has not relent in her perseverance and passion.

The movie's earnings hit N205 million over the past weekend, and Toyin couldn't help but give thanks to God for the blessings she has received.

She acknowledged that the journey to success is not yet over, but she is thrilled to be celebrating this milestone with her team.

She recognizes that she couldn't have achieved this feat alone and is grateful for the support of her colleagues, fans, and loved ones.

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Toyin

Social media users have reacted to Toyin Abraham's post congratulating her for the success

@funmilizzy.001

"To all the amazing colleagues that showed up for this project meet & greet, thank you so much and God bless you and the lovely fans. Half a billion all the way.

@Olaoluwani

"Congratulations @toyin_abraham."

@ife_akinbode

"Thank you Jesus.. breaking her last record is such a Huge.. we're grateful Lord.. let go to 1 meter."

@ajokefatoke

"Congratulations momma."

@fattykotti

"Big congratulations. Oluwa loni glory, alhamdulilah."

@Babatee.1

"Congratulations Beautiful."

@kojhairways

"Congratulations sis."

@feezah_fruitages

"Big congratulations world best!!! 1 billion way. Ko ni suwa ko ni rewa. Alakada bad and boujee is a great movie. Let's keep watching @toyin_abraham."

@Quine_rewaa

1 million loading in Jesus name."

@reginachukwu

"Oluwatoyinnnnnnnnnn."

@yetundebarnabas

"Thank you Lord."

@officialbukky_majek

Who say God no dey. E deyyyy."

@activejokz

"Thank you Lord. I saw myself praying for a stranger I never met in my life, even with my tight schedules I come to instagram because of you. I love you mum Ire even before social media. Alakada ni se Ema bo witi witi."

@remmysworld

"Oluwa lo seyi ki se eniyan."

@kemity

"Big Congratulations."

@melson_empire

"It can only be God congratulations my world best."

@_tosinsilverdam

"Thank you Jesus."

Toyin shuts down movie competition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress celebrated the success recorded so far in her movie Alakada Bad and Boujee.

She shut down reports claiming she's competing with her colleagues in the industry.

“I have always said that beating my own record is the goal, and by God’s help, I have been able to achieve it. As of 10 days last year, I sold ₦105 million, but this year, we have sold ₦205 million as of yesterday,” she said.

Source: Legit.ng